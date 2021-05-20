Terrible Warriors: Session Zero – Dune (Noble Houses)

Our next Session Zero takes us across the Known Universe to seek out a home among the countless worlds of the Imperium so that we may create a noble house worthy of claiming the planet Arrakis, also known as Dune.

Yup, we’re examining Modiphius’ Dune: Adventures in the Imperium!

Spoiler Alert: Your Terrible Purpose

So Dune is one of those massive worlds that can be very intimidating for newcomers. Don’t worry, we have you covered since only one of the three people at our table has even read Dune! Before we crack open the RPG we’ll give a very brief and positively terrible synopsis of the world of Dune, created by Frank Herbert in 1965. What is the spice? What is Dune? Where are the computers? How will an RPG even work in this setting?! Some of your questions will be answered!

The Rice Must Flow

Once we feel properly primed with the knowledge of ten thousand years of post-earth history we’ll begin the Session Zero properly and start creating our characters. But before we can do that we need to create our Noble House that our characters work for. We’ll find out who their allies are, who their enemies are, what they’re most known for, and who exactly is running the show (spoilers: it’s all of our Patreon supporters!).

Next week we’ll be back for Part Two of our Dune Session Zero where Brendan, Sean, and Justin will finally create their characters in Dune: Adventures in the Imperium. The sleeper will awaken!

Special thanks to Modiphius for sending us a copy of Dune: Adventures in the Imperium. You can find more information at Modiphius.com or on their DriveThruRPG listing.

Today’s Terrible Warriors were Justin Ecock, Sean Horbatiuk, and Brendan Frye



Music is licensed through Epidemic Sound



Follow us on Twitter at @dicewarriors and you can support the show by becoming a patron at patreon.com/terriblewarriors where patreon supporters will receive copies of the character sheets created in this session!