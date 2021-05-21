Canadian Screen Awards Night Four Winners Revealed

The Canadian Screen Awards returned for its fourth and final night. The awards from night four of the award ceremony focused on the cinematic arts category across film and TV.
Multiple time award winners include Akilla’s Escape and Canadian horror film, Blood Quantum as well as Kim’s Convenience and Schitt’s Creek continuing to pick up a couple more CSA awards last night. The full list of winners and nominees from the Canadian Screen Awards ceremony’s final night are below.
Best Motion Picture
- Beans (Winner)
- Funny Boy
- Nadia, Butterfly
- The Nest
- Underground
Adapted Screenplay
- Bone Cage
- French Exit
- Funny Boy (Winner)
- Goddess of the Fireflies
- Monkey Beach
Original Screenplay
- Akilla’s Escape (Winner)
- Blood Quantum
- The Kid Detective
- The Nest
- Underground
John Dunning Best First Feature Film Award
- Beans (Winner)
- The Kid Detective
- Tito
- Vacarme
- Violation
Ted Rogers Best Feature-Length Documentary
- The Forbidden Reel
- Stateless
- Wandering: A Rohingya Story (Winner)
- A Woman, My Mother
- The World is Bright
Best Live Action Short Drama
- Bad Omen
- Benjamin, Benny, Ben
- Black Bodies (Winner)
- Cayenne
- Goodbye Golovin
Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
- Saul Williams – Akilla’s Escape
- Michael Greyeyes – Blood Quantum (Winner)
- Alex Wolff – Castle in the Ground
- Lance Henriksen – Falling
- Joakim Robillard – Underground
Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
- Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit (Winner)
- Carrie Coon – The Nest
- Carmen Moore – Rustic Oracle
- Rosalie Pépin – Vacarme
- Madeleine Sims-Fewer – Violation
Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
- Thamela Mpumlwana – Akilla’s Escape
- Ronnie Rowe, Jr. – Akilla’s Escape
- Stephen McHattie – Come to Daddy
- Colm Feore – Sugar Daddy (Winner)
- Jesse LaVercombe – Violation
Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
- Amy Groening – Bone Cage
- Agam Darshi – Funny Boy
- Mary Walsh – Happy Place (Winner)
- Micheline Lanctôt – Laughter
- Felicity Huffman – Tammy’s Always Dying
Best Drama Series
- Burden of Truth
- Cardinal: Until the Night
- Departure
- Transplant (Winner)
- Vikings
Best Lead Actor, Drama Series
- Peter Mooney – Burden of Truth
- Billy Campbell – Cardinal: Until the Night
- Roger Cross – Coroner
- Hamza Haq – Transplant (Winner)
- Joel Oulette – Trickster
Best Lead Actress, Drama Series
- Kristin Kreuk – Burden of Truth
- Karine Vanasse – Cardinal: Until the Night
- Vinessa Antoine – Diggstown
- Crystle Lightning – Trickster (Winner)
- Melanie Scrofano – Wynonna Earp
Best Comedy Series
- Baroness von Sketch Show
- Kim’s Convenience
- Letterkenny
- Schitt’s Creek (Winner)
- Workin’ Moms
Best Lead Actor, Comedy
- Paul Sun-Hyung Lee – Kim’s Convenience (Winner)
- Jared Keeso – Letterkenny
- Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Best Lead Actress, Comedy
- Jean Yoon – Kim’s Convenience
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Winner)
- Dani Kind – Workin’ Moms
- Catherine Reitman – Workin’ Moms
Achievement in Direction
- Funny Boy (Winner)
- Nadia, Butterfly
- The Nest
- Possessor
- Underground
Achievement in Cinematography
- Akilla’s Escape (Winner)
- Beans
- Blood Quantum
- A Fire In The Cold Season
- Nadia, Butterfly
Achievement in Casting
- Akilla’s Escape (Winner)
- Beans
- Blood Quantum
- Falling
- Possessor
Achievement in Visual Effects
- Blood Quantum (Winner)
- Code 8
- French Exit
- Funny Boy
- Laughter
Achievement in Art Direction / Production Design
- Blood Quantum (Winner)
- Falling
- Goddess of the Fireflies
- Guest of Honour
- The Kid Detective
Achievement in Editing
- Blood Quantum (Winner)
- The Cuban
- The Decline
- Falling
- Sugar Daddy
Achievement in Music – Original Song
- Lowell Boland, Evan Bogart, Justin Gray – Bloodthirsty: Grey Singing in Auditorium
- Hilario Duran – The Cuban: El Milagro
- Hilario Duran – The Cuban: Mambo in Dominante
- Marie-Hélène L. Delorme – Sugar Daddy: Timid Joyous Atrocious (Winner)
- Ariane Moffatt – Thanks for Everything: Merci pour tout
Achievement in Music – Original Score
- Michelle Osis, Lowell Boland – Bloodthirsty
- Howard Shore – Funny Boy (Winner)
- Mychael Danna – Guest of Honour
- Jay McCarrol – The Kid Detective
- Janal Bechthold – Marlene
Achievement in Sound Mixing
- Akilla’s Escape (Winner)
- Beans
- Funny Boy
- Random Acts of Violence
- Violation
Achievement in Sound Editing
- Akilla’s Escape (Winner)
- Funny Boy
- The Nest
- Random Acts of Violence
- Violation
Achievement in Costume Design
- Blood Quantum (Winner)
- Falling
- Happy Place
- The Marijuana Conspiracy
- My Salinger Year
Achievement in Make-Up
- Blood Quantum (Winner)
- Funny Boy
- The Marijuana Conspiracy
- Possessor
- Random Acts of Violence
Achievement in Hair
- French Exit
- Happy Place
- My Salinger Year (Winner)
- Random Acts of Violence
- Tammy’s Always Dying
Special Award Winners
- David Suzuki – Lifetime Achievement Award
- Alex Trebek – Academy Icon Award
- Dan Levy – Radius Award
- Tina Keeper – Earle Grey Award
- Robin Mirsky & Michael Donovan – Academy Board of Director’s Tribute
- Anton Koschany – Gordon Sinclair Award for Broadcast Journalism
- Nathalie Younglai – Humanitarian Award
- Crave – Industry Leadership Award
- David Shore – Margaret Collier Award
- Secret Location for VUSR – Outstanding Media Innovation Award
- Melanie Scrofano – Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award
- Wild Kratts – Shaw Rocket Fund Kids’ Choice Award
That’s it for this round of award recipients and the Canadian Screen Awards overall. If you missed out on the previous award winners, you can check out the posts from night two and night three.