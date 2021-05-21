Canadian Screen Awards Night Four Winners Revealed

For Categories in the Cinematic Arts

Dennis B Price|May 21, 2021

The Canadian Screen Awards returned for its fourth and final night. The awards from night four of the award ceremony focused on the cinematic arts category across film and TV.

Multiple time award winners include Akilla’s Escape and Canadian horror film, Blood Quantum as well as Kim’s Convenience and Schitt’s Creek continuing to pick up a couple more CSA awards last night. The full list of winners and nominees from the Canadian Screen Awards ceremony’s final night are below.

Best Motion Picture

  • Beans (Winner)
  • Funny Boy
  • Nadia, Butterfly
  • The Nest
  • Underground

Adapted Screenplay

  • Bone Cage
  • French Exit
  • Funny Boy (Winner)
  • Goddess of the Fireflies
  • Monkey Beach

Original Screenplay

  • Akilla’s Escape (Winner)
  • Blood Quantum
  • The Kid Detective
  • The Nest
  • Underground

John Dunning Best First Feature Film Award

  • Beans (Winner)
  • The Kid Detective
  • Tito
  • Vacarme
  • Violation

Ted Rogers Best Feature-Length Documentary

  • The Forbidden Reel
  • Stateless
  • Wandering: A Rohingya Story (Winner)
  • A Woman, My Mother
  • The World is Bright

Best Live Action Short Drama

  • Bad Omen
  • Benjamin, Benny, Ben
  • Black Bodies (Winner)
  • Cayenne
  • Goodbye Golovin

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

  • Saul Williams – Akilla’s Escape
  • Michael Greyeyes – Blood Quantum (Winner)
  • Alex Wolff – Castle in the Ground
  • Lance Henriksen – Falling
  • Joakim Robillard – Underground

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

  • Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit (Winner)
  • Carrie Coon – The Nest
  • Carmen Moore – Rustic Oracle
  • Rosalie Pépin – Vacarme
  • Madeleine Sims-Fewer – Violation

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Thamela Mpumlwana – Akilla’s Escape
  • Ronnie Rowe, Jr. – Akilla’s Escape
  • Stephen McHattie – Come to Daddy
  • Colm Feore – Sugar Daddy (Winner)
  • Jesse LaVercombe – Violation

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Amy Groening – Bone Cage
  • Agam Darshi – Funny Boy
  • Mary Walsh – Happy Place (Winner)
  • Micheline Lanctôt – Laughter
  • Felicity Huffman – Tammy’s Always Dying

Best Drama Series

  • Burden of Truth
  • Cardinal: Until the Night
  • Departure
  • Transplant (Winner)
  • Vikings

Best Lead Actor, Drama Series

  • Peter Mooney – Burden of Truth
  • Billy Campbell – Cardinal: Until the Night
  • Roger Cross – Coroner
  • Hamza Haq – Transplant (Winner)
  • Joel Oulette – Trickster

Best Lead Actress, Drama Series

  • Kristin Kreuk – Burden of Truth
  • Karine Vanasse – Cardinal: Until the Night
  • Vinessa Antoine – Diggstown
  • Crystle Lightning – Trickster (Winner)
  • Melanie Scrofano – Wynonna Earp

Best Comedy Series

  • Baroness von Sketch Show
  • Kim’s Convenience
  • Letterkenny
  • Schitt’s Creek (Winner)
  • Workin’ Moms

Best Lead Actor, Comedy

  • Paul Sun-Hyung Lee – Kim’s Convenience (Winner)
  • Jared Keeso – Letterkenny
  • Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Best Lead Actress, Comedy

  • Jean Yoon – Kim’s Convenience
  • Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Winner)
  • Dani Kind – Workin’ Moms
  • Catherine Reitman – Workin’ Moms

Achievement in Direction

  • Funny Boy (Winner)
  • Nadia, Butterfly
  • The Nest
  • Possessor
  • Underground

Achievement in Cinematography

  • Akilla’s Escape (Winner)
  • Beans
  • Blood Quantum
  • A Fire In The Cold Season
  •  Nadia, Butterfly

Achievement in Casting

  • Akilla’s Escape (Winner)
  • Beans
  • Blood Quantum
  • Falling
  • Possessor

Achievement in Visual Effects

  • Blood Quantum (Winner)
  • Code 8
  • French Exit
  • Funny Boy
  • Laughter

Achievement in Art Direction / Production Design

  • Blood Quantum (Winner)
  • Falling
  • Goddess of the Fireflies
  • Guest of Honour
  • The Kid Detective

Achievement in Editing

  • Blood Quantum (Winner)
  • The Cuban 
  • The Decline
  • Falling
  • Sugar Daddy

Achievement in Music – Original Song

  • Lowell Boland, Evan Bogart, Justin Gray – Bloodthirsty: Grey Singing in Auditorium
  • Hilario Duran – The Cuban: El Milagro
  • Hilario Duran – The Cuban: Mambo in Dominante
  • Marie-Hélène L. Delorme – Sugar Daddy: Timid Joyous Atrocious (Winner)
  • Ariane Moffatt – Thanks for Everything: Merci pour tout

Achievement in Music – Original Score

  • Michelle Osis, Lowell Boland – Bloodthirsty
  • Howard Shore – Funny Boy (Winner)
  • Mychael Danna – Guest of Honour
  • Jay McCarrol – The Kid Detective
  • Janal Bechthold – Marlene

Achievement in Sound Mixing

  • Akilla’s Escape (Winner)
  • Beans
  • Funny Boy
  • Random Acts of Violence
  • Violation

Achievement in Sound Editing

  • Akilla’s Escape (Winner)
  • Funny Boy
  • The Nest
  • Random Acts of Violence
  •  Violation

Achievement in Costume Design

  • Blood Quantum (Winner)
  • Falling
  • Happy Place
  • The Marijuana Conspiracy
  • My Salinger Year

Achievement in Make-Up

  • Blood Quantum (Winner)
  • Funny Boy
  • The Marijuana Conspiracy
  • Possessor
  • Random Acts of Violence

Achievement in Hair

  • French Exit
  • Happy Place
  • My Salinger Year (Winner)
  • Random Acts of Violence
  • Tammy’s Always Dying

Special Award Winners

  • David Suzuki – Lifetime Achievement Award
  • Alex Trebek – Academy Icon Award
  • Dan Levy – Radius Award
  • Tina Keeper – Earle Grey Award
  • Robin Mirsky & Michael Donovan – Academy Board of Director’s Tribute
  • Anton Koschany – Gordon Sinclair Award for Broadcast Journalism
  • Nathalie Younglai – Humanitarian Award
  • Crave – Industry Leadership Award
  • David Shore – Margaret Collier Award
  • Secret Location for VUSR – Outstanding Media Innovation Award
  • Melanie Scrofano – Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award
  • Wild Kratts – Shaw Rocket Fund Kids’ Choice Award

That’s it for this round of award recipients and the Canadian Screen Awards overall. If you missed out on the previous award winners, you can check out the posts from night two and night three.

