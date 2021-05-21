Canadian Screen Awards Night Four Winners Revealed

The Canadian Screen Awards returned for its fourth and final night. The awards from night four of the award ceremony focused on the cinematic arts category across film and TV.

Multiple time award winners include Akilla’s Escape and Canadian horror film, Blood Quantum as well as Kim’s Convenience and Schitt’s Creek continuing to pick up a couple more CSA awards last night. The full list of winners and nominees from the Canadian Screen Awards ceremony’s final night are below.

Best Motion Picture

Beans (Winner)

Funny Boy

Nadia, Butterfly

The Nest

Underground

Adapted Screenplay

Bone Cage

French Exit

Funny Boy (Winner)

Goddess of the Fireflies

Monkey Beach

Original Screenplay

Akilla’s Escape (Winner)

Blood Quantum

The Kid Detective

The Nest

Underground

John Dunning Best First Feature Film Award

Beans (Winner)

The Kid Detective

Tito

Vacarme

Violation

Ted Rogers Best Feature-Length Documentary

The Forbidden Reel

Stateless

Wandering: A Rohingya Story (Winner)

A Woman, My Mother

The World is Bright

Best Live Action Short Drama

Bad Omen

Benjamin, Benny, Ben

Black Bodies (Winner)

Cayenne

Goodbye Golovin

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Saul Williams – Akilla’s Escape

Michael Greyeyes – Blood Quantum (Winner)

Alex Wolff – Castle in the Ground

Lance Henriksen – Falling

Joakim Robillard – Underground

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit (Winner)

Carrie Coon – The Nest

Carmen Moore – Rustic Oracle

Rosalie Pépin – Vacarme

Madeleine Sims-Fewer – Violation

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Thamela Mpumlwana – Akilla’s Escape

Ronnie Rowe, Jr. – Akilla’s Escape

Stephen McHattie – Come to Daddy

Colm Feore – Sugar Daddy (Winner)

Jesse LaVercombe – Violation

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Groening – Bone Cage

Agam Darshi – Funny Boy

Mary Walsh – Happy Place (Winner)

Micheline Lanctôt – Laughter

Felicity Huffman – Tammy’s Always Dying

Best Drama Series

Burden of Truth

Cardinal: Until the Night

Departure

Transplant (Winner)

Vikings

Best Lead Actor, Drama Series

Peter Mooney – Burden of Truth

Billy Campbell – Cardinal: Until the Night

Roger Cross – Coroner

Hamza Haq – Transplant (Winner)

Joel Oulette – Trickster

Best Lead Actress, Drama Series

Kristin Kreuk – Burden of Truth

Karine Vanasse – Cardinal: Until the Night

Vinessa Antoine – Diggstown

Crystle Lightning – Trickster (Winner)

Melanie Scrofano – Wynonna Earp

Best Comedy Series

Baroness von Sketch Show

Kim’s Convenience

Letterkenny

Schitt’s Creek (Winner)

Workin’ Moms

Best Lead Actor, Comedy

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee – Kim’s Convenience (Winner)

Jared Keeso – Letterkenny

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Best Lead Actress, Comedy

Jean Yoon – Kim’s Convenience

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Winner)

Dani Kind – Workin’ Moms

Catherine Reitman – Workin’ Moms

Achievement in Direction

Funny Boy (Winner)

Nadia, Butterfly

The Nest

Possessor

Underground

Achievement in Cinematography

Akilla’s Escape (Winner)

Beans

Blood Quantum

A Fire In The Cold Season

Nadia, Butterfly

Achievement in Casting

Akilla’s Escape (Winner)

Beans

Blood Quantum

Falling

Possessor

Achievement in Visual Effects

Blood Quantum (Winner)

Code 8

French Exit

Funny Boy

Laughter

Achievement in Art Direction / Production Design

Blood Quantum (Winner)

Falling

Goddess of the Fireflies

Guest of Honour

The Kid Detective

Achievement in Editing

Blood Quantum (Winner)

The Cuban

The Decline

Falling

Sugar Daddy

Achievement in Music – Original Song

Lowell Boland, Evan Bogart, Justin Gray – Bloodthirsty: Grey Singing in Auditorium

Hilario Duran – The Cuban: El Milagro

Hilario Duran – The Cuban: Mambo in Dominante

Marie-Hélène L. Delorme – Sugar Daddy: Timid Joyous Atrocious (Winner)

Ariane Moffatt – Thanks for Everything: Merci pour tout

Achievement in Music – Original Score

Michelle Osis, Lowell Boland – Bloodthirsty

Howard Shore – Funny Boy (Winner)

Mychael Danna – Guest of Honour

Jay McCarrol – The Kid Detective

Janal Bechthold – Marlene

Achievement in Sound Mixing

Akilla’s Escape (Winner)

Beans

Funny Boy

Random Acts of Violence

Violation

Achievement in Sound Editing

Akilla’s Escape (Winner)

Funny Boy

The Nest

Random Acts of Violence

Violation

Achievement in Costume Design

Blood Quantum (Winner)

Falling

Happy Place

The Marijuana Conspiracy

My Salinger Year

Achievement in Make-Up

Blood Quantum (Winner)

Funny Boy

The Marijuana Conspiracy

Possessor

Random Acts of Violence

Achievement in Hair

French Exit

Happy Place

My Salinger Year (Winner)

Random Acts of Violence

Tammy’s Always Dying

Special Award Winners

David Suzuki – Lifetime Achievement Award

Alex Trebek – Academy Icon Award

Dan Levy – Radius Award

Tina Keeper – Earle Grey Award

Robin Mirsky & Michael Donovan – Academy Board of Director’s Tribute

Anton Koschany – Gordon Sinclair Award for Broadcast Journalism

Nathalie Younglai – Humanitarian Award

Crave – Industry Leadership Award

David Shore – Margaret Collier Award

Secret Location for VUSR – Outstanding Media Innovation Award

Melanie Scrofano – Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award

Wild Kratts – Shaw Rocket Fund Kids’ Choice Award

That’s it for this round of award recipients and the Canadian Screen Awards overall. If you missed out on the previous award winners, you can check out the posts from night two and night three.