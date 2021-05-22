Another month, another group of movies and TV shows on their way out. From the Hannibal TV series to Dark Skies—What’s Leaving Netflix in June 2021?

Notable titles leaving the streaming platform in June 2021 include the second, third, and fourth Scorpion King films, award-winning films The Pursuit of Happyness and The Help, and the Adam Sandler comedies 50 First Dates and I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry. Additionally, the TV series Portlandia will be exiting the platform.

The full list of entertainment leaving Netflix in June 2021 includes:

June 1st:

#Selfie (2014)

#Selfie 69 (2016)

50 First Dates (2004)

Act of Valor (2012)

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

B.A. Pass (2013)

Beauty and the Bitches (Season 1)

Black Man White Skin (2015)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Darr Sabko Lagta Hai (Season 1)

Deliver Us from Eva (2003)

Dharmakshetra (Season 1)

Disney’s Miracle (2004)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

K-9 (1989)

Los heroes del Mal (2015)

Love Is a Story (2015)

Marauders (2016)

Milk (2008)

Notting Hill (1999)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Planet Hulk (2010)

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz (2019)

Rememory (2017)

Satan & Adam (2018)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Boy (2016)

The Family (2013)

The Fear of 13 (2015)

The Help (2011)

The Heroes of Evil (2015)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior (2008)

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption (2011)

The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power (2015)

The Show (This Is Your Death) (2017)

The Space Between Us (2016)

Singularity (2017)

Spy Time (2015)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (Season 1)

Striptease (1996)

Waiting… (2005)

June 2nd:

Contract (2008)

Darr Sabko Lagta Hai (2015)

Dear Dad (2016)

Dharmakshetra (2014)

I Am (2010)

Mother Goose Club (2 Seasons)

Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyan (2014)

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (2015)

War Chhod Na Yaar (2013)

Zubaan (2015)

June 3rd:

The 24 Hour War (2016)

Mother Goose Club (2016)

War on Everyone (2016)

June 4th:

A Silent Voice (2016)

Afterschool (2008)

Bangkok Bachelors (2016)

June 5th:

Hannibal (Seasons 1-3)

June 6th:

Best Neighbors, aka Giran el-Sa’d (2014)

Farce, aka When Man falls in the swamp of his thoughts and it ends with him to a disaster (2017)

Freezer’s Campaign, aka Hamlat Feraizar (2016)

From Japan to Egypt (2017)

It’s Okay, Buddy, aka Aman Ya Sahbi (2017)

Ms. Mammy, aka El-Anesah Mami (2012)

Sameer Abu Alneel, aka Samir Abu el-Nil (2013)

Step Outside (2018)

The Republic of Imbaba (2015)

The Thief and the Imbecile (2013)

June 7th:

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

June 8th:

A New Capitalism (2017)

June 10th:

Black Snow (2017)

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Happy Birthday to You! (2017)

LEGO: Friends: Happy Birthday to You! (2017) Netflix Original

Portlandia (Seasons 1-8)

June 11th:

LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship (2016) Netflix Original

Q-Ball (2019)

June 12th:

Addicted to Life (2014)

Don’t Crack Under Pressure (2015)

Don’t Crack Under Pressure II (2016)

Don’t Crack Under Pressure III (2017)

Magnetic (2018)

June 13th:

Ant Scream (2010)

Convict (2014)

Flimflam (2016)

Savage Raghda (2018)

The Cell (2017)

The Right One (2011)

June 15th:

3 Seconds Divorce (2018)

A Family Man (2016)

LEGO House – Home of the Brick (2018)

Memory Games (2018)

Monopoly (The Bank Of Luck) (2017)

June 16th:

Humsafar (2011)

Skin Wars: Fresh Paint (2016)

Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012)

June 18th:

Antariksha Ke Rakhwale (2018)

Dragonkala Ka Rahasya (2018)

Samudri Lootere (2018)

Super Bheem Bana Vajraveer (2018)

June 19th:

Club Friday The Series 7 (2016)

Love Rhythms – Accidental Daddy (2016)

The Underwear (2017)

June 20th:

Hungerford (2014)

The Darkest Dawn (2016)

June 22nd:

Dark Skies (2013)

June 27th:

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019)

June 28th:

20th Century Women

Tales of the City (Season 1)

June 29th:

Bratz: The Movie (2007)

Looking ahead to what we will be seeing coming to Netflix for the month of June, subscribers can look forward to all nine seasons of Seinfeld, the first season of Sweet Tooth, and some Sailor Moon goodness.