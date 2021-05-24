Fortnite Adding DC Comic’s Deathstroke Cosmetics

Fortnite continues to add comic book characters to its cosmetic offerings, with the newest skin coming in the form of the DC Comic’s villain Deathstroke.

Fortnite keeps pulling from the comic book realm, with DC Comics currently adding the likes of Beast Boy and Raven, where now we will be seeing the villain Deathstroke coming to the battle royale title next week. Per usual, the drop includes several cosmetics, along with a tournament for players to compete in.

Readers of the comic Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point can unlock a free code for Deathstroke’s Destroyer Glider, while additional freebies can be earned based on placement in the Deathstroke Zero Cup.

Starting May 27th, the Deathstroke Zero Cup will accept entries from participants, but after ten matches, the players with the best scores in each region will earn Deathstroke for free and earlier than his store debut on June 1st. Anyone who earns more than eight points in the competition will unlock the Watching Spray emote. This event will focus on solo participants.

Here’s what you get for placements by region in the Deathstroke Zero Cup:

Europe

1st – 4000th: “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.

NA East

1st – 2000th: “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.

NA West

1st – 1000th: “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.

Brazil

1st – 1000th: “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.

Asia

1st – 500th: “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.

Oceania

1st – 500th: “Deathstroke Zero” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe.

Middle East

1st – 500th: “Beast Boy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

The skin, back bling, and pickaxe will all be available for purchase at the end of the event for those still looking to grab Deathstroke, but all of it can be earned if you have the skills to place high enough in the Fortnite event.