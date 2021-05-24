ROCCAT’s Popular Elo Air Headset Gets New Colour Option

ROCCAT announced today that their popular Elo Series headsets are getting a new colour option, now coming in white, to match up beautifully with the headset’s AIMO RGB lighting.

ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s Germany-based PC gaming accessories brand, officially presented the newest colour option for their Elo Series headset line. The Elo 7.1 Air wireless headset is now available in white to go along with the black versions of the Elo Air, Elo USB, and Elo X Stereo.

“The Elo 7.1 Air white looks so good that you immediately notice when somebody is wearing it, and the AIMO lighting makes it even more attractive,” said Rene Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. “Now there are even more color options for fans looking to complete their ROCCAT desktop setup. Use the Elo headset along with our Vulcan keyboards and just-launched Kone Pro mice, and there is no better-performing or looking desktop ecosystem.”

ROCCAT Elo 7.1 Air Wireless Headset

The Elo Series headsets take ROCCAT’s award-winning design and innovation and mix it with Turtle Beach’s gaming audio expertise and exclusive audio technologies. The Elo 7.1 Air is a premium wireless model in the Elo Series. Starting at $99.99 USD, the affordability is there for those looking for a sleek design to go with their quality audio.

Offering 7.1 channel surround sound from 50mm drivers along with Turtle Beach’s patented Superhuman Hearing sound setting, the Elo Series is one to look into for anyone on the hunt for a good headset.

“Superhuman Hearing boosts low-level game audio like approaching enemy footsteps. The Elo 7.1 Air uses ROCCAT’s Stellar Wireless technology for a dependable wireless connection as well as a long-lasting battery life that averages 24-hours of use. Additionally, it features the AIMO intelligent RGB lighting and Variable Mic Monitoring to help reduce shouting. The Elo 7.1 Air also offers gamers premium comfort-focused features such as plush memory foam cushions and a self-adjusting, floating metal headband for a durable and weightless fit.”