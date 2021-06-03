E3 2021 Schedule: When and Where to Watch Each Keynote

After E3 was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, E3 2021 is officially happening but this time around as a purely digital event.

Months before the event, the ESA confirmed that it would be hosting E3 2021 this year with many big publishers and other names confirming it would be participating. When you talk about E3, the press conferences of the event are one aspect of the event fans look forward to as far as what could be announced. We’ve broken down all the dates for all the major presentations including when and where you can watch them happening from June 12th through the 15th.

The Guerrilla Collective Day 1 & 2

When: June 5th at 11 AM ET and June 12th at 11 AM ET

Where to Watch: Twitch

The digital game showcase is back for 2021 for a two-day showcase, both happening on the first two Saturdays of June. The Guerrilla Collective focuses more on celebrating smaller games while revealing announcements, trailers, gameplay and interviews. If you’re interested in the game being made indie space then this event might be for you.

Black Voices in Gaming

When: June 5th at 1 PM ET

Where to Watch: Twitch

As a part of the Guerrilla Collective, this stream is focused on highlighting black voices in the game industry which includes showcasing games developed by black game creators, those that feature black protagonists and conversations with these creators.

Wholesome Direct

#WholesomeDirect returns on June 12 at 1pm ET! 📺 We'll have new game reveals, exclusive footage, and even games that will launch *during* the show! And thanks to our pals at @GuerrillaCollec, @Twitch, @IGN and @GameSpot, Wholesome Direct will reach even more players this year 🥳 pic.twitter.com/NGy9TrSWyd — Wholesome Games (@_wholesomegames) May 12, 2021

When: June 12th at 1 PM ET

Where to Watch: Twitch

Wholesome Games is doing their own indie game style direct again, this year viewers tuning will get to se a huge wonderful collection of… well wholesome games that should be on your radar. Expect new game reveals, exclusive footage, and even games that will launch during the show, more than 75 games to be featured in the Wholesome Direct on June 12th.

Ubisoft Forward

When: June 12th at 3 PM ET

Where to Watch: Ubisoft Forward website, YouTube, and Twitch

Like past E3s, Ubisoft will have its own showcase, it will be under the ‘Ubisoft Forward’ brand which made its debut last year after E3 was cancelled last year. As far as what to expect, this year at E3 Ubisoft may delve more into Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC roadmap, Riders Republic and maybe a new look into the Prince Persia Remake (with refreshed visuals hopefully). We could get a new look into the possibly rebranded game of Rainbow Six Quarantine. As far as big hopes for Ubisoft fans, there is definitely a chance we might get an update on Beyond Good and Evil 2 or if Ubisoft will announce a new Splinter Cell game.

IGN Expo

When: June 12th at 5 PM ET

Where to Watch: Youtube, Twitch and IGN’s social channels

As a follow up to the series of streams of last year’s Summer of Gaming, the IGN Expo is the site’s entry into the E3 2021 schedule. The Expo is part of IGN’s Summer of Gaming season and will offer new game reveals, annoucnements and never-before-seen gameplay.

Devolver Direct

The future begins again on June 12. pic.twitter.com/uP6H7Q5e1n — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) June 2, 2021

When: June 12th at TBD

Where to Watch: Youtube

Past Devolver Directs are such a ride, if you haven’t watched one you’re missing out. Well the edgelord indie publisher, Devolver Digital is making its return to E3 on June 12th with no exact time frame. All that is known is Devolver Digital’s fake CEO Nina Struthers (played by Mahria Zook) will make her return. Last year, featured Nina’s uncle who works at Nintendo, I don’t think he really works at Nintendo. Expect action, drama, swearing a lot of blood and oh right video game announcements.

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

When: June 13th at 1 PM ET

Where to Watch: Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook

Microsoft and Bethesda is hosting a joint 90-minute showcase which Microsift describes “with everything you want to know about the epic gaming line-up coming out of this partnership, the incredible games coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more”. The event’s teaser image suggests Halo Infinite and Starfield will be a focus of the showcase alongside other announced and possibly unannounced titles.

PC Gaming Show

When: June 13th at TBD

Where to Watch: Twitch, YouTube and Twitter

With the PC Gaming Show in its sixth year, expect a lot of focus on PC game announcements. Some possible announcement that could happen is on Steam’s leaked handheld and possibly more. Previous games featured at the PC Gaming Show include Borderlands 3, Valheim, XCOM 2, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, Warframe and Baldur’s Gate 3.

Razer Keynote

When: June 14th at 6 PM ET

Where to Watch: Twitch, YouTube and Facebook

Razer, yes the gaming peripheral company is putting on its own E3 press conference. The company says during the presentation it will share news “about cutting-edge innovation and hardware that will support the best that PC gaming has to offer.”

Nintendo E3 Showcase

🗓 Nintendo at #E32021: 6/15, 9am PT!



Tune in for a #NintendoDirect with roughly 40 minutes of info focused exclusively on #NintendoSwitch software, mostly releasing in 2021, followed by around 3 hours of gameplay in #NintendoTreehouseLive | E3 2021.

https://t.co/TMjlZ5G37G pic.twitter.com/Hh1l6y0WVh — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 2, 2021

When: June 15th at 12 PM ET

Where to Watch: The Nintendo E3 website

Nintendo recently confirmed that it would be doing an E3 Showcase and that it would feature 40 minutes of info on upcoming Nintendo Switch games releasing ‘mainly’ in 2021. Afterward, Nintendo will host a three-hour Treehouse: Live stream that will dive into a good number of those games. Expected to be featured is Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, its upcoming Pokemon titles and more. The big pie in the sky is if Nintendo’s rumoured next Switch hardware, known as the Nintendo Switch Pro or really the Super Switch because it’s honestly a better name could make an appearance. It remains to be seen as Nintendo said the direct will be focusing on software but Nintendo has lied before.

SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS

Square Enix’s event will begin at 3:15 p.m. EDT/12:15 p.m. PDT. The 40-minute show will feature The world premiere of a new game from Eidos–Montréal, an An exciting update on Babylon’s Fall, a deep dive on Life is Strange: True Colors and a first look at Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection, and details about Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther- War for Wakanda and updates on upcoming in-game events.

DEVIOUS EYE ENTERTAINMENT

One of the smaller studios presenting at E3, Devious Eye entertainment is, “a studio guided by the basic principles of creating the most immersive forms of entertainment, powered by leading-edge technology and a creatively diverse team.” They will be having a live showcase on Saturday, June 12th at 5pm EST/2pm PST, bringing some indie love to the digital showcase.

Now that’s all the confirmed conferences, theire are other events going on in June like Summer Game Fest but as far as E3 proper.