Michael Keaton’s Batman Suit Teased

Batman will be present alongside Barry Allen in the DCEU’s The Flash film, with Michael Keaton reprising the role. Director Andy Muschietti teased the suit in an Instagram post.

Andy Muschietti, director of the upcoming The Flash film for the DCEU, shared a first look into what Michael Keaton’s return to Batman could look like on his Instagram, with an image of the chest section of the Batsuit covered in dirt and blood. Additionally, the suit appears to be armored in some way, with either a metal or thick padding making up the center of Batman’s suit.

The Flash officially entered production in April, and along with several other set photos, we finally are starting to get a more detailed look into how Batman is changing following Ben Affleck’s confusing exit and return, Robert Pattinson’s spin-off The Batman, and now Michael Keaton’s triumphant return.

Batman in The Flash

With Ben Affleck also positioned to reprise his role in The Flash as Bruce Wayne, we’re going to be seeing a whole lot of filthy-rich, bat-themed superheroes in a film about a dude who can run fast. Muschietti teased Affleck’s role, saying his role will have a “very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie.” What that means exactly is yet to be seen, but it should be interesting to get multiple characters playing the “same” role.

Supposedly, this film will be a bit of a restart for the DCEU. “It’s going to be fun and exciting and there are a lot of DC characters in it,” said producer Barbara Muschietti. “Flash is the superhero of this film because he is the bridge between all of these characters and timelines. And in a way, it restarts everything and doesn’t forget anything.”

The Flash is set to release on November 4th, 2022 after being pushed back from its original June release date.