Hasbro Reveals New G.I. Joe Action Figures

Hasbro has revealed some of their newest editions to the G.I. Joe toy line, with new action figures joining the Classified Series and Special Missions: Cobra Island Series.

As part of Hasbro’s Pulse Fan First Friday, they are kicking off the month of June with YO JOE! June, where new action figures for the classic Army toy series are being released over the next few months.

Snake Eyes & Timber: Alpha Commandos and Heavy Artillery Roadblock will be joining the G.I. JOE Classified Series toy line on July 1st. “Barbecue” Kelly and Alvin “Breaker” Kinney (with the RAM Cycle) will join the recently released Major Bludd figure for the G.I. JOE Classified Series toy line, Special Missions: Cobra Island.

G.I. JOE Classified Series Snake Eyes & Timber: Alpha Commandos Action Figures

(Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 / Available: July 1st, 2021 / Pre-order: June 10th, 2021 @ 1pm ET)

G.I. JOE Classified Series Heavy Artillery Roadblock Action Figure

(Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 / Available: July 1, 2021 / Pre-order: June 4th, 2021 @ 1pm ET on Amazon)

G.I. JOE Classified Series Special Missions: Cobra Island Major Bludd Action Figure

(Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 / Available: June 1, 2021 / Exclusive to Target)

G.I. JOE Classified Series Special Missions: Cobra Island Gabriel “Barbecue” Kelly Action Figure

(Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 / Available: August 1, 2021 / Pre-order: TBA)

G.I. JOE Classified Series Special Missions: Cobra Island Alvin “Breaker” Kinney Action Figure with RAM Cycle

(Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 / Available: July 1, 2021 / Pre-order: TBA)

For G.I. JOE fans new and old, the G.I. JOE Classified Series line of actions figures captures the pulse-pounding excitement of G.I. JOE in a 6-inch scale. Follow the G.I. JOE social channels for more information and pre-order dates.