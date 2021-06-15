The Oneplus Nord N200 5G Launches On June 25Th

The smartphone brand, One Plus is looking to make the entry point into 5G more price accessible with the launch of its newest phone, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G.

The latest edition in the company’s Nord N series is set to launch in North America exclusively on June 25th at $239.99 USD / $319.99 CAD and will be available in ‘Blue Quantum’. OnePlus claims the phone will bring the ‘best of 5G’ without sacrificing premium device specs.

The new 5G phone will feature a 6.49” full HD 90Hz display and is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform. The Nord N200 5G features a 5000mAh battery and 18W of fast charging to ‘get you refilled and back on your feet quickly’.

Getting into the phone’s memory, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of memory storage with an expandable storage option if the phone’s base storage is not enough.

“OnePlus has never stopped delivering cutting-edge technology that puts our users’ experience at the forefront. Accessibility to premium technology is a part of that philosophy,” OnePlus Founder and CEO, Pete Lau said. “The Nord N200 5G offers an optimum burden-less mobile experience at an even more accessible price point.”

The phone’s 5G coverage will allow users to download or stream their favourite TV shows and movies, connect to your social media, browse the internet and play graphically intense multiplayer games anywhere.

For phone camera enthusiasts, the device features a triple camera system which includes a high-end 16MP front camera. The main camera meanwhile is 13MP which offers great colour accuracy for daytime and night shots.

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will go on sale in Canada and the US markets for $239.99 USD / $319.99 CAD on Friday, June 25th at 11 AM ET on OnePlus.com. The 5G phone will be available to purchase at other retailers including Best Buy, Amazon and B&H.