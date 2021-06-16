Breath of the Wild 2’s Real Name Is Purposely Being Withheld

Breath of the Wild 2 was always an unlikely candidate for the official title to the sequel for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but Nintendo has now informed us as to why we still don’t have an official title card.

Nintendo was never *really* just going to call it Breath of the Wild 2, in fact long time Zelda fans have been anticipating the reveal of a subtitle for the exact reason it is being withheld. All previous Zelda titles have had subtitles which point to direct aspects of the theme and narrative for that specific game, and whatever the sequel to Breath of the Wild will be called is no different.

This time, we have actual confirmation from Nintendo that fear of revealing too much about the game’s potential direction or narrative is the reason behind their hesitation. Senior product marketing manager at Nintendo of America, Bill Trinen, confirmed for IGN “As for why we’re holding back on the name, you’ll just have to stay tuned because, obviously, Zelda names are kind of important,” Trinen said. “Those subtitles, they start to give little bits of hints about maybe what’s going to happen.”

Trinen isn’t surprised at all though that people have been calling it Breath of the Wild 2, he knows people will look for a “shorthand” way to phrase it, though at Nintendo they call it the “sequel to Breath of the Wild“. The simple case seems to be that we’re just going to have to keep waiting for more news regarding this game, it could even be a case of Nintendo not being ready to reveal the subtitle until much closer to release.

Though the wait continues, the teaser trailer shown off at Nintendo’s E3 Direct should help subside fans for now, since it is the first official look we’ve gotten at the game and the first brief look at gameplay. With all the excitement around whatever this game will be, it’s likely that the sequel to Breath of the Wild will be the most anticipated game for 2022.