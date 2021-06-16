Editor’s Choice: Top 5 E3 Announcements

Now that E3 has wrapped up, we’re giving you our top five announcements from what was a crazy week of gaming news.

E3 is the time of year when the largest publishers and developers make their biggest announcements, and 2021 was no different. Though it wasn’t exactly E3 as we’ve known it in the past, this year’s all digital conference did still come with plenty of exciting announcements with new AAA IP’s announced, exciting new indie games to look forward to, release dates (or windows) and long-awaited gameplay reveals.

These are, in my humble opinion the most exciting of all the announcements we got since last Thursday, when Summer Game Fest kicked things off in amazing fashion. I can only pick five unfortunately, so some of what you thought were big announcements might not be in this group. Though I will give honourable mentions to Replaced, an extremely intriguing looking indie game with what looks like a gorgeous pixel art style. El Paso, Elsewhere, a spiritual successor to games like Max Payne and Fallen Aces, a noir styled Doom-esque game that looks incredible.

These were all very cool and exciting announcements, though none of them could steal top honours from the following five. Here are the top five announcements from E3 2021:

Elden Ring Gameplay Reveal And Release Date

The biggest announcement that started the weekend is, unsurprisingly, still one of the biggest announcements at the end of all the commotion. Elden Ring was finally given a release date and a gameplay reveal, as was predicted in our evidently not so wild E3 Wildest Predictions list. Thankfully, it more than lived up to the hype revealing that From Software really seems to have something incredible planned for this game. We can’t wait to play it (barring delays) on January 21, 2022.

Starfield Announced For 2022, Exclusive To Xbox

Another correctly predicted announcement was that the highly anticipated Starfield will be coming exclusively to Xbox consoles and PC, and that we’ll get it on November 11, 2022. The teaser shows alpha footage of the game running in-engine on Bethesda’s new Creation 2 engine, and though it is an early build, that doesn’t stop it from looking extremely impressive. Also, Xbox Game Pass once again continues to be the best deal in gaming with Starfield dropping on the platform on day one.

Metroid Dread, The First New 2D Metroid Game In 19 Years

This was not something we predicted though it is potentially the happiest surprise I’ve personally ever gotten from an E3. It has been far too long since we’ve had a 2D Metroid game, and thankfully that drought ends this October with Metroid Dread. Though it isn’t the Metroid Prime 4 reveal that many were hoping for, it is still extremely exciting news for those Metroid fans like myself who have been craving this kind of experience again.

Redfall, A New IP From Arkane Austin

Redfall closed out the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, as the newest IP from Arkane Austin, the studio behind Dishonored and Prey. It was a meaningful high note to close out on, with many fans eager to see how Arkane translates their knack for storytelling and unique gameplay into a co-op shooter in this vampire infested world. What’s more fun than getting together with some friends and killing vampires?

Breath of the Wild 2 Release Window & Teaser Trailer

This last entry should be absolutely no surprise. The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has for many Nintendo Switch players been their most anticipated game since from whenever they played the first one. Breath of the Wild continues to have an astounding effect on the gaming industry, and, if the sequel does release in 2022 as the trailer indicates, it’ll be expected to do the same just five years after its predecessor. There’s no denying the weight on this game’s shoulders is heavy, but one look at this teaser feels like enough to calm those nerves, because it looks like Nintendo has things well in hand.

So there you have it! Our top five announcements from almost a week of non-stop gaming announcements. Are there any of these you would have swapped out? Which of these are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below, and if you missed anything from this weekend don’t hesitate to check out our coverage for practically every event that occurred over the course of the entire conference.