Cgms Favourite Amazon Prime Day Deals

ONANOFF

Lightning Deals

Up to 31% off Discover (Original MSRP $14.99-$24.99)

20% off School + (Original MSRP $23.99)

20% off Inflight (Original MSRP $29.99 -$49.99)

Coupon Deals

$20 off Cosmos (Original MSRP $99.99)

$10 off Wave (Original MSRP $69.99 – $79.99)

$5 off Play + (Original MSRP $59.99)

$5 off Inflight (Original MSRP $49.99)

$5 off Galaxy (Original MSRP $29.99)

$3 off Explore + (Original MSRP $24.99)

$2 off Travel (Original MSRP 19.99)

WITHINGS

21% off Move (Original MSRP $69.95)

30% off Body Smart Scale (Original MSRP $59.99)

30% off Body Cardio Smart Scale (Original MSRP $149.95)

35% off Body+ Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale (Original MSRP $99.95)

30% off BPM Connect (Original MSRP $99.95)

30% off Thermo (Original MSRP $99.95)

30% off Steel HR Sport (Original MSRP $199.95)

30% off Pulse HR (Original MSRP $99.95)

33% off Steel HR (Original MSRP starting at $179.95)

VICTOR TECH

20% off their full electric standing desks on the 21st and 22nd. Use code 2021PRIMEDAY.

Victor DC830W Victor DC830B Victor DC840B Victor DC840W

ECOBEE

Both days (June 21-22)

20% off the ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control on sale for $198.00 (originally $249)

15% off the ecobee3 lite on sale for $144 (originally $169)

30% off the ecobee Sweet Dreams Baby Kit on sale for $209.99 (originally $299.99)



24 hours only (June 21)

30% off the ecobee SmartCamera with voice control on sale for $69.99 (originally $99.99)

30% off an ecobee Essential Home Security Solution on sale for $89.99 (originally $129.99)

TERAMASTER

20% off the D5 Thunderbolt 3 (originally $699.99)

Human Things

$10 off the Genki ShadoCast

$7 off the Genki AudioLite

$5.60 off the Force Field Lite

COOLER MASTER

$15 off the MM720 Mouse

$24 off the SK622 Wireless Keyboard

$26 off the NR200P Tempered Glass Case

$23 off the NR200 Vented Panel Case

$35 off the MasterLiquid ML280 Mirror ARGB Cooler

$25 off the MWE Gold 750 V2 Power Supply

VIEWSONIC

Gaming Monitors

$144 off XG270Q (originally $499.99)

$48 off XG2705 (originally $319.99)

$64 off XG2705-2K (originally $369.99)

$100 off XG3220 (originally $499.99)

$67.50 off XG270QC (originally $519.99)

$60.50 off VX3218-PC-MHD (originally $289.99)

$70.50 off VX2718-2KPC-MHD (originally $299.99)

Home Entertainment/Gaming Projectors

$112 off M2E (originally $599.99)

$110 off PX701HD (originally $549.99)

$180 off PX701-4K (originally $899.99)

RAZER

Check our the LOWEST PRICE EVER on these Razer devices:

$500 off the Razer Blade 15 Base Black $1,499.99 (First time Razer a laptop is under $1000)

$20 off the Blackshark V2 (originally $99.99)

$40 off the Blackshark V2 Pro (originally $179.99)

$50 off the Blackwidow V3 Pro (Yellow) (originally $229.99)

$30 off the DeathAdder V2 (originally $69.99)

$18 off the Firefly V2 (originally $49.99)

$30 off the Huntsman Mini (Linear Red Switch) (originally $129.99)

$70 off the Iskur Black Chair (originally $499.99)

$50 off the Viper Ultimate with Charging Dock – Mercury (originally $149.99)

$60 off the Kiyo Pro (originally $199.99)

HEX HOME

20% off any DIY home security system (Regularly 179.99-229.99)

MARSHAL HEADPHONES

$125 off the Kilburn II speaker (originally $299.99)

HISENSE

$37 off the HS205 soundbar (originally $99.99)

$300 off 65” H9G TV (originally $999.99),

20% off the 43” H55G, 50” H8G, 55” H8G and HS218 soundbar

PHONESOAP

30% off of all UV Sanitizers and Air Purifier, AirSoap

MYXFITNESS

$400 off the MYX or MYX Plus

EYEQUE

25% off PDCheck, VisionCheck and Personal Vision Tracker Plus (must enter deals manually for VC and PVTP)

NIXPLAY

30% off the 10.1 inch Nixplay Smart Photo Frame in black and wood effect colours.

Although it isn’t a Prime Day Deal, Samsung is currently featuring Galaxy promotions on their own site with savings up to $250 on select Galaxy phones with a trade-in.









