Cyberpunk 2077 Returns to PlayStation Store

Cyberpunk 2077 has finally returned to the PlayStation Store after being removed for six months, though it has returned with a special message for PlayStation 4 players.

It really was an unprecedented event when Cyberpunk 2077 was removed from the PlayStation store on December 17, 2020. Never in the current age of digital console storefronts has a release been so botched that the platform manufacturer had it removed. Now, CD Projekt Red’s open world sci-fi bug simulator is back on the PlayStation store, with an important warning message for PS4 players.

“IMPORTANT NOTICE: Users continue to experience performance issues with this game.” the message reads, “Purchase for use on PS4 systems is not recommended. For the best Cyberpunk experience on PlayStation, play on PS4 Pro and PS5 systems.”

The news was also announced by CD Projekt Red’s official Twitter account, with the same warning in the tweet below:

Users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition while we continue to improve stability across all platforms. The PS4 Pro and PS5 versions of the game will provide the best experience on PlayStation. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 21, 2021

The warning is a little more direct than the Xbox message, as it doesn’t tell players specifically to play on other consoles, just that they might experience some issues playing on Xbox One. Still, with a warning or not there’s no doubt CD Projekt Red is more than happy to see Cyberpunk 2077 return, but it does feel like it is returning sooner than anticipated. Earlier this month head of PlayStation, Jim Ryan, told Axios “This was a tough decision for us to make, but ultimately, we had to act in the interests of the PlayStation Community, and not knowingly sell a game that might result in a bad experience for them.”

With a warning effectively telling anyone playing on the base PS4 to stay away, it is confusing as to why Cyberpunk 2077 is returning to the store while still in a state that will result in a poor experience for a large percent of the PlayStation community. Hopefully the updates already released along with those still yet to come will have been enough to at least provide new players willing to take the risk with a playable experience.