Hasbro Announces Classic Power Rangers Zeo Cog Figures

During the official Power Morphicon event Hasbro announced a new two-pack of 6″ Power Rangers Zeo Cog figures joining its Lightning Collection.

Zeo Cogs were the grunt enemies that first appeared in Power Rangers Zeo, which premiered in April 1996. They serve The Machine Empire, a race of mechanical beings lead by The Royal House of Gadgetry. The two figures feature details inspired by the classic show and a range of different accessories. The pack costs $41.99 and is currently up for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse with an approximate ship date of November 1, 2021. Below you can see the full details from the official site.

“These 6-inch Lightning Collection Zeo Cog figures feature premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, Cog spear weapon accessories, extra heads with “open” faces, blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers!

This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure 2-pack includes 2 Cogs with premium painted details and design inspired by the classic Zeo season

The Zeo Cogs pack includes character-inspired accessories, including a blast effect piece and swappable heads and hands for multiple poses

The evil Machine Empire sends its foot soldier Cogs to battle the Power Rangers

Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.”

The Power Rangers Lightning Collection has released a wide array of figures from across the franchise’s history, with everything from the original series’ Goldar to a cel-shaded Pink Ranger. Also at Power Morphicon, a preview was shared of the latest episode of Power Rangers: Dino Fury, the most recent version of the show currently airing. Here’s a rundown of Dino Fury, for anyone unfamiliar.

“When an army of powerful alien beings is unleashed on Earth threatening life as we know it, a brand new team of Power Rangers, fuelled by the prehistoric power of the dinosaurs, are recruited to deal with the threat!”