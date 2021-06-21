Snake Eyes Trailer Sees Henry Golding Embrace the Way of the Ninja

Paramount Pictures has released a brand-new trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, starring Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding.

Directed by Robert Schwentke (R.I.P.D.), Snake Eyes functions more as a reboot of the G.I. Joe film franchise rather than a sequel. The trailer shows new versions of the franchise’s classic characters with Samara Weaving as Scarlett and Ursula Corbero as The Baroness. At this point, it’s unknown what Paramount may have planned after Snake Eyes, or if those plans, in general, might hinge on this movie’s success. The trailer shows off plenty of action and even a quick glimpse at Henry Golding in the iconic ninja suit.

Here’s the offfical description of the film from its trailer,

“Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested—even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.”

In addition to the new trailer, Paramount also released a short featurette going over the relationship between Snake Eyes and the film’s main villain Storm Shadow, played by Andrew Koji. The video features comments from both Golding and Koji, as well as Andrew Hama, the longtime writer of the G.I. Joe comic book series.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins will arrive in theaters on July 23, 2021.