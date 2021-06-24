Amazon Announces Prime Gaming’s July Free Games and Content

Amazon has announced a selection of new games coming to Prime Gaming in July, along with a host of exclusive loot for other games.

Prime Gaming is free to anyone with an Amazon Prime membership, and it provides free content for games on PC, mobile, and consoles. Six new free PC games are being added to the service, headlined by Telltale’s Batman: The Enemy Within. Here’s a quick overview of each game via Amazon.

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale Series – Help both Bruce Wayne and Batman as they are forced into new precarious roles in the latest chapter of the Batman – The Telltale Series.

RAD – Jump into a 3D action rogue-like set in a post-post-apocalyptic world, where humanity has faced Armageddon not once, but twice.

The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature – Experience the Myth of Frankenstein through the innocent eyes of his creature, while making decisions and changing people’s view that you will meet on your way.

Tales of the Neon Sea – Dive into a world of intrigue and suspicion, where humans and robots contend with escalating tensions and mutual distrust and where gangster felines scheme their way to the top of the food chain.

Automachef – Test your skills in Automachef, a resource management puzzler where you design kitchens, program machinery and watch your genius come to life!

Portal Dogs – Test your skills in the puzzle platformer Portal Dogs, a horde of dogs is following their king through the portal world. The catch: you play with all dogs simultaneously.

In addition to monthly free games, Prime users can grab a variety of in-game loot, like free emotes in Red Dead Online or currency packs for RuneScape. Amazon has highlighted some bigger pieces coming in July, which you can see below.

● Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – Prime members can build their own viking legend in the action role-playing game and claim the Druidic Settlement Bundle, Black Raven Settlement Pack, Mystical Settlement Pack and 5x One Hour XP Boosters. Offer is available through August 16.

● League of Legends – On June 21, July 1, July 12 and July 22, Prime members can grab various Mystery Skin Shards for the multiplayer online battle arena game.

● VALORANT – Prime Gaming is celebrating the 5v5 character-based tactical FSP game with an Anniversary Drop, which includes an Exclusive EP 2 // FORMATION Player Card.

Head to Amazon Prime Gaming’s official site for the full list of offers in July, as well as to claim anything you might want.