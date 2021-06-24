Demon Slayer – The Hinokami Chronicles Gets New Story and Western Release Date

Sega has announced that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles will release in North America on October 15 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The Hinokami Chronicles was previously only announced for Japan, and a new trailer also shows off the English dub for the game as well as the first look at Adventure Mode. The title will let players relive the events of the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc” and “Mugen Train Arc.” Here’s a look at the game’s key features from Sega.

Exhilarating Arena Battles – Master the multitude of spectacular skills of a wide roster of characters from the anime, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, to overcome challengers in head-to-head battle, locally and online.

– Master the multitude of spectacular skills of a wide roster of characters from the anime, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, to overcome challengers in head-to-head battle, locally and online. Moving Drama – Take up the sword of Tanjiro Kamado and guide his journey to become a Demon Slayer and turn his sister Nezuko back into a human.

– Take up the sword of Tanjiro Kamado and guide his journey to become a Demon Slayer and turn his sister Nezuko back into a human. Thrilling Boss Battles – Action and drama reach their peak in specially designed battles against powerful demons that will test Tanjiro’s mettle.

– Action and drama reach their peak in specially designed battles against powerful demons that will test Tanjiro’s mettle. Original Anime Voice Cast – The original English and Japanese casts of the anime return to bring their authentic portrayals to the game.

Demon Slayer – The Hinokami Chronicles is developed by CyberConnect2, the studio best known for its work on the critically-acclaimed Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm series. Similar to those games, The Hinokami Chronicles will let players explore the world of Taisho Era Japan, instead of just linking together a string of battles like other anime fighting games.

The game will release both physically and digitally, and all digital versions will include an unlock code for the Demon Slayer Academy Tanjiro Kamado character. All digital purchases in the “launch period” will also receive two other characters, Demon Slayer Academy Giyu Tomioka and Demon Slayer Academy Shinobu Kocho.

Finally a Digital Deluxe Edition will be available for $69.99, which will include early access on October 13, 8000 Slayer Points, exclusive costumes, and the Demon Slayer Academy versions of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke.