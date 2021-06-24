Pokémon TCG Announces Celebration Collection

Pokémon is continuing to celebrate its 25th Anniversary with a Pokémon TCG-related announcement of its upcoming Celebrations Collection.

The Pokémon Company has announced the Celebrations Collection will showcase beloved characters, from the franchise, popular artwork, and mechanics from the Pokémon TCG’s deep history. The launch of the new trading card game expansion will begin on October 8th.

Check out the full Celebrations line up below:

Celebrations Collection—Dragapult Prime (available on Oct. 8, 2021)

Celebrations Collections—Lance’s Charizard V and Dark Sylveon V (available on Oct. 8, 2021)

Celebrations Deluxe Pin Collection (available on Oct. 8, 2021)

Celebrations Elite Trainer Box (available on Oct. 8, 2021)

Celebrations Mini Tins (available on Oct. 8, 2021)

Celebrations Special Collection—Pikachu V-UNION (available on Oct. 8, 2021)

Celebrations Premium Figure Collection—Pikachu VMAX (available on Oct. 22, 2021)

Celebrations Ultra-Premium Collection (available on Oct. 22, 2021)

Celebrations Collector Chest (available in October 2021)

“We look forward to commemorating this milestone with a new collection of products that Trainers of all types and ages will enjoy as they celebrate 25 years of Pokémon.” The Pokémon Company’s Pokémon Trading Card Game vice president, Barry Sams said.

Celebrate 25 years of the #PokemonTCG with the Celebrations Elite Trainer Box!



Each box includes 10 Celebrations 4-card booster packs, 5 additional booster packs, a special foil card featuring Greninja ⭐, and much more!



🎉 The party begins 10/8:

For anyone interested in what comes in each booster pack, you’ll get four uniquely designed cards in each pack. Most notably, those unique designed cards will include all the foil treatments and a 25th-anniversary logo.

Each card will feature characters from all the regions in the Pokémon universe. The Pokémon Company says that will range from Pikachu all the way to Zamazenta, but you will have familiar faces from the franchises’ early years like Professor Oak.

Interestingly enough, the Celebrations Collection will introduce a special subset of 25 cards that are close remakes of iconic cards from the history of the Pokémon TCG. Collectors will be able to get their hands on a Base Set Charizard, Umbreon ☆, Tapu Lele-GX, and more.

That’s not all, expect the full Celebrations lineup to include promo cards that combine recently-discovered Pokémon with popular forms from previous Pokémon TCG sets, such as Light Pokémon, Delta Species Pokémon, and Pokémon Star.