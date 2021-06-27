Amc Networks Announces New Streaming Lineup For July

AMC Networks has announced the lineup of new content coming to its suite of streaming apps in July, including Acorn TV, ALLBLK, IFC Films Unlimited, Shudder, and Sundance Now.

A host of new content is coming to each of the services in July, including the final season of Jack Irish and three new Shudder original films. Many shows, like The Heart Guy, are launching new seasons while other services, like Shudder, and launching a selection of new original films.

One of the bigger highlights is the third and final season of Jack Irish, the critically-acclaimed thriller that’s been running since 2016. Here’s AMC’s description of the final season:

“Emmy® Award-winner Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown) reprises his iconic role as Jack Irish, a former criminal lawyer, part-time debt collector and private investigator with a penchant for getting wrapped up in things he shouldn’t. The explosive final season delves deep into Jack’s past, questioning everything he thought he knew about his life and bringing him face-to-face with an antagonist more personal and destructive than he has ever encountered. Joining Pearce in this final journey are the series’ veteran stars Marta Dusseldorp (A Place to Call Home), Roy Billing (The End), Aaron Pedersen (Mystery Road) and Shane Jacobson (Guardians of the Tomb).”

There is, of course, plenty of other offerings coming to all of AMC’s services, and you can find the full list down below.

Acorn TV

Jack Irish – Season 3

The Heart Guy – Season 5

Outlier

Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries – Season 2

You, Me and Them – Season 2

The Big Bread Experiment

The Wine Show – Season 1, 2, and 3

Life Isn’t All Ha Ha Hee Hee

ALLBLK

The T.S Madison Experience

Training Day

Mr. Right

Hunter Gatherer

Beyond the Pole

AMC+

Comic-Con on AMC+

Archenemy

Deadwater Fell – Season 1

Diana: 7 Days

Diana: The Legacy of a Princess

The Beast Must Die

Ode to Joy

The Kid with a Bike

The Best of The Walking Dead

Son

Motherland – Season 3

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty

Wild Tokyo

Poisonous Liasons – Season 1

Five Minutes of Heaven

The North Water

The Walking Dead: Origins

The Wine Show – Season 1, 2, and 3

Innocent – Season 2

The Chateau

Ultra City Smiths

Kandisha

The Gulf

AMC+ San Diego Comic-Con Panels

Eden: Untamed Planet

Kevin Can F**k Himself

I Trapped the Devil

The Boy Behind the Door

TWD World Beyond: Episode Diaries

Magic City

IFC Films Unlimited

Ode to Joy

The Kid With a Bike

Pierrepoint: The Last Hangman

Five Minutes of Heaven

X

The Taste of Money

Pontypool

The Chateau

Hadewijch

Left Bank

White Night Wedding

I Trapped the Devil

Shudder

Son – Shudder Original Film

The Call – Shudder Exclusive Film

Kandisha – Shudder Original Film

The Boy Behind the Door – Shudder Original Film

Sundance Now

Innocent – Season 2

The Gulf – Season 2

Marie Antoinette

Her

Deadwater Fell

The Trials of Muhammed Ali

Benjamin

Real Fake: The Art, Life, and Crimes of Elmyr De Hory

Motherland – Season 3

Tower

Disappearance Of My Mother

The Map to Paradise

Poisonous Liaisons

The Wine Show – Season 1, 2, and 3

Harmonium

Ixcanul

Fire at Sea

Olympic Pride, American Prejudice

Keeping Rosy

Finding Fela

God’s Own Country

American Anarchist

