Amc Networks Announces New Streaming Lineup For July

AMC Networks has announced the lineup of new content coming to its suite of streaming apps in July, including Acorn TV, ALLBLK, IFC Films Unlimited, Shudder, and Sundance Now.
A host of new content is coming to each of the services in July, including the final season of Jack Irish and three new Shudder original films. Many shows, like The Heart Guy, are launching new seasons while other services, like Shudder, and launching a selection of new original films.
One of the bigger highlights is the third and final season of Jack Irish, the critically-acclaimed thriller that’s been running since 2016. Here’s AMC’s description of the final season:
“Emmy® Award-winner Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown) reprises his iconic role as Jack Irish, a former criminal lawyer, part-time debt collector and private investigator with a penchant for getting wrapped up in things he shouldn’t. The explosive final season delves deep into Jack’s past, questioning everything he thought he knew about his life and bringing him face-to-face with an antagonist more personal and destructive than he has ever encountered. Joining Pearce in this final journey are the series’ veteran stars Marta Dusseldorp (A Place to Call Home), Roy Billing (The End), Aaron Pedersen (Mystery Road) and Shane Jacobson (Guardians of the Tomb).”
There is, of course, plenty of other offerings coming to all of AMC’s services, and you can find the full list down below.
Acorn TV
- Jack Irish – Season 3
- The Heart Guy – Season 5
- Outlier
- Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries – Season 2
- You, Me and Them – Season 2
- The Big Bread Experiment
- The Wine Show – Season 1, 2, and 3
- Life Isn’t All Ha Ha Hee Hee
ALLBLK
- The T.S Madison Experience
- Training Day
- Mr. Right
- Hunter Gatherer
- Beyond the Pole
AMC+
- Comic-Con on AMC+
- Archenemy
- Deadwater Fell – Season 1
- Diana: 7 Days
- Diana: The Legacy of a Princess
- The Beast Must Die
- Ode to Joy
- The Kid with a Bike
- The Best of The Walking Dead
- Son
- Motherland – Season 3
- Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty
- Wild Tokyo
- Poisonous Liasons – Season 1
- Five Minutes of Heaven
- The North Water
- The Walking Dead: Origins
- The Wine Show – Season 1, 2, and 3
- Innocent – Season 2
- The Chateau
- Ultra City Smiths
- Kandisha
- The Gulf
- AMC+ San Diego Comic-Con Panels
- Eden: Untamed Planet
- Kevin Can F**k Himself
- I Trapped the Devil
- The Boy Behind the Door
- TWD World Beyond: Episode Diaries
- Magic City
IFC Films Unlimited
- Ode to Joy
- The Kid With a Bike
- Pierrepoint: The Last Hangman
- Five Minutes of Heaven
- X
- The Taste of Money
- Pontypool
- The Chateau
- Hadewijch
- Left Bank
- White Night Wedding
- I Trapped the Devil
Shudder
- Son – Shudder Original Film
- The Call – Shudder Exclusive Film
- Kandisha – Shudder Original Film
- The Boy Behind the Door – Shudder Original Film
Sundance Now
- Innocent – Season 2
- The Gulf – Season 2
- Marie Antoinette
- Her
- Deadwater Fell
- The Trials of Muhammed Ali
- Benjamin
- Real Fake: The Art, Life, and Crimes of Elmyr De Hory
- Motherland – Season 3
- Tower
- Disappearance Of My Mother
- The Map to Paradise
- Poisonous Liaisons
- The Wine Show – Season 1, 2, and 3
- Harmonium
- Ixcanul
- Fire at Sea
- Olympic Pride, American Prejudice
- Keeping Rosy
- Finding Fela
- God’s Own Country
- American Anarchist
