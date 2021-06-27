Editor’s Choice: Top 5 Upcoming Games This Summer

Our upcoming games calendars have all been updated now since E3 is over, and with that in mind we figured it was time to take a look at the most anticipated releases coming this summer.

Now that E3 has come to a close, we all have a better idea as to what we can look forward to in the more immediate future, and though the big fall and holiday releases like Back 4 Blood and Horizon Forbidden West still linger in our minds, there are plenty of games coming out before September hits that are not to be missed.

Since I can only choose five to be on the list I would like to provide some honourable mentions. Hades releases on Xbox Series X|S through Game Pass and on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on August 13, 2021, making it available on every major platform. Now that everyone can play Hades, everyone really should. It’s just that good. There’s also KeyWe, an adorable looking indie game where you play as two kiwi birds running a post office out on all platforms August 31, 2021 and the critically acclaimed indie hit The Falconeer makes its way to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Switch on August 5.

Besides KeyWe, the other honourable mentions are both previously released on other platforms, which is why they’re off the main list. So with those out of the way, let’s get on to the good stuff. These are our top five upcoming games this summer.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, July 9

The Monster Hunter franchise has become one of Capcom’s most successful in recent years thanks to the advent of Monster Hunter World, and it hasn’t slowed down in pace one bit. Monster Hunter Rise has been a smash hit on the Nintendo Switch, and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will keep the momentum going when it launches July 9, 2021. It’s the series within the franchise that is more narrative driven than the others, making it ideal for newcomers just now falling in love with the franchise from the other aforementioned titles, while seasoned Monster Hunter Stories fans are eager to play this new installment.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, July 16

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD was revealed earlier this year and remains as the only Zelda remaster being done to celebrate the 35 year anniversary of the series. It’ll be flying onto Nintendo Switch mid-way through next month on July 16, 2021 and though there has been some controversy among fans due to a new fast travel feature being locked behind the purchase of an amiibo, it is still remains as one of the most anticipated releases this summer.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits, August 24

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was announced during a Sony State of Play in June of 2020, and has since been a highly anticipated new IP for PlayStation and PC players alike. It is a timed console exclusive, and on PC will only be coming to the Epic Games Store. The trailers and gameplay already shown look gorgeous, and barring any delays, we’ll hopefully be able to see it for ourselves very soon.

Psychonauts 2, August 25

Psychonauts 2 is the sequel fans of the original Xbox classic have been waiting for, and so far everything shown looks like it will be living up to the hype. It’s August 25, 2021 release date was only just announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase at E3, finally giving those fans who’ve waited so long something to mark down on the calendar. It will also, of course launch straight into Xbox Game Pass, which serves as another reminder that Game Pass remains the best deal in gaming.

No More Heroes 3, August 27

Announced in 2019, No More Heroes 3 finally has what fans hope to be its true, solid release date after it was already delayed. It’ll launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch on August 27, 2021, as was revealed earlier this year during a Nintendo Direct this past February. If you haven’t experienced the insane hack-and-slash fun of the No More Heroes franchise, the first two mainline titles are currently available on the Nintendo eShop for you to catch up. It’s been more than a decade now since No More Heroes 2, so it’s an understatement to say that long time fans of the series truly can’t wait to finally get their hands on this next installment.

There you have it! Our top five most anticipated games for the summer. Was there anything on this list you’re also extremely excited to play? What other titles would you have chosen? Let us know in the comments below.