Borderlands Film Photos Show Shadowy Sneak Peek at Characters

The Borderlands film appears to be making good progress with some character silhouette photos being shared online by Jamie Lee Curtis, who is starring in the film alongside Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Ariana Greenblatt.

Jamie Lee Curtis shared some photos on Twitter while also promising audiences they’ve “never seen anything like it!” while talking about the upcoming film from Lionsgate. Gearbox CEO and magic enthusiast Randy Pitchford also shared some photos on Twitter that were taken on set by Jamie Lee Curtis.

BORDERLANDS#Squadgoals. LILITH, ROLAND, TINY TINA, KRIEG, TANNIS & CLAPTRAP.

They form a family band, psychos get fried, wounds open and heal and I promise you…YOU'VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE IT! @borderlandsfilm @DuvalMagic @realeliroth@gearbox

@lionsgste@picturestart pic.twitter.com/jErz5fCDD7 — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 4, 2021

Among the photos is Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Patricia Tannis, Kevin Hart as Roland, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Florian Munteanu as Krieg, and a picture of ClapTrap as well, who is being voiced by none other than Jack Black.

The pictures don’t show any specifics outside of each character’s silhouette but they absolutely look like the characters from the games, which is a great start for a film that many were worried wouldn’t capture the aesthetic and feeling of the popular video game series. It also adds to the excitement to see Jamie Lee Curtis excited and sharing pictures from the film.

First look of @ArianaG as Tiny Tina in Borderlands. Photography on set by @jamieleecurtis. pic.twitter.com/DUJTXEFNo6 — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) June 3, 2021

The Borderlands film has been in various stages of production since 2015 but things really picked up and started to sound promising after Eli Roth was announced as the film’s director and Craig Mazin was revealed to be the film’s screenwriter in February 2020. Roth has directed and produced several films but is perhaps most well known for Cabin Fever, Hostel, and The Green Inferno.

Craig Mazin is currently most known for his work on HBO’s mini-series, Chernobyl, but this isn’t his first time working with a video game property. He was also a writer for the Apple TV+ Original, Mythic Quest, and is also working alongside Neil Druckmann on HBO’s The Last of Us, both as a writer and executive producer.

Gearbox announced filming for Borderlands was completed on June 22, 2021, and it’s currently scheduled to release sometime in 2022.