Rumoured and Debunked: Spyro the Dragon Coming to Apple TV+

’90s platformer star Spyro the Dragon was rumoured to be joining shows like Mythic Quest and Ted Lasso on Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV, but it was just a hoax.

Buzzfeed reported, in an article that has since been deleted, that Apple TV+ obtained the rights to produce a Spyro the Dragon animated series, which was reportedly going to be based on a script written by Julia Yorks, who also wrote three episodes of Skylanders Academy, which also featured the fiery, purple dragon.

Skylanders Academy concluded in April 2019 and so this could have been Spyro’s return to streaming after he presumably took a lengthy vacation at Dragon Shores but now Spyro may not be leaving his vacation after all since the announcement was quickly confirmed to be a hoax by none other than Julia Yorks.

Very much false on my end! I didn't write the pilot, nor am I involved with this Spyro show at all. Also, not even sure if there is a Spyro show? This whole article seems weirdly fake. — Julia Yorks (@juliayorks) June 28, 2021

There hasn’t been any new information on games starring Crash Bandicoot or Spyro the Dragon since Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time released. Activision has claimed developer Toys for Bob did not experience layoffs and even went on to say Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time would continue to be supported while the developer provided support for Call of Duty: Warzone.

Spyro hasn’t had any new games since Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy released, which was a remake trilogy of the purple dragon’s three PlayStation games, but a new game appeared to be in the works in late 2020. Twitter Account Spyro Universe shared some images in the art book for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time that pointed to a new Spyro game.

It’s hard to know what the future holds for Spyro and Crash with Activision’s focus being so firmly aimed at the continued success of Call of Duty: Warzone, but there was a time when Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy felt like dreams that would never enter reality.