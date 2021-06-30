The coolest name in PC hardware, Cooler Master, is collaborating with NachoCustomz for a limited-edition run of gaming mouse glow-ups.

This brand-new team-up will bring five unique colour schemes—Vivid Red, Electric Blue, Erika Pink, Beryl Green, and Light Yellow—to Cooler Master’s popular MM720 gaming mouse, a lightweight alternative for players who use a claw grip. These new variants will add a splash of colour to the product line, which is currently available in matte black or glossy white.

Released last fall, the MM720 expanded Cooler Master’s lineup of gaming mice designed for specific ergonomic grip styles. It features a honeycomb shell design to cut its weight to an ultralight 49g while maintaining durability—and providing a unique display for its built-in RGB lighting. Optical sensors and switches, a pro-grade 16000DPI optical gaming grade sensor, and IP58-certified dust and water protection will ensure these flashy peripherals stay accurate and on your desk for years to come.

“As one of the world’s best mouse modders and custom artists, NachoCustomz has always been at the top of our list of potential collaborators,” said Peripheral General Manager Bryant Nguyen. “We’re excited to finally work with his incredible eye for detail to make new, strikingly sexy versions of the already-popular MM720.”

The new designs featured in this collaboration with prevalent detailer NachoCustomz are simple and clean repaintings that are sure to make your setup pop, especially with the right complementary lighting scheme. Nacho has worked with many other prominent names in the gaming PC scene recently, including SteelSeries, Logitech, Venatos, and Razer. As a second job, he takes consumer commissions for personally hand-painted artwork, turning out some truly sublime customizations—and now players who default to a claw grip have a new way to add his art to their desktop.

“I’m excited to be able to work with Cooler Master on this project. It’s a big opportunity for myself as an artist and for the rest of the modding community,” said NachoCustomz. “I can’t wait to see what else we can do together.”

These limited edition MM720 variations are available for preorder today, and expected to hit store shelves in September for a MSRP of $99. To celebrate, the black and white versions will be on sale through Amazon starting July 4.