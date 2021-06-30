EA DICE’s Battlefield 2042 is set to release in October of this year, and as part of the lead up into release EA has announced they have officially partnered with Western Digital to have their WD_BLACK brand be the official storage partner for Battlefield 2042.

We last saw Battlefield 2042 during E3, when we first saw gameplay of it and before that CGM was given sneak peek at what this new generation of all-out warfare will be like. Though we are waiting for the EA Play Live on July 22, 2021 to find out more concrete details about Battlefield 2042 and everything else EA has going on, what we do know is that we’ll be getting some Battlefield styled SSD’s.

WD_BLACK has been the official SSD for the industries other main shooter series, with their recent Call of Duty themed drives so the announcement that they will also partner with EA for Battlefield doesn’t come as too surprising. We’ll learn more about which exact models of SSD’s will be available within the partnership and what other benefits players could expect on July 20, 2021 according to the official WD_BLACK Twitter account.

What’s perhaps a little more interesting to consider, though this is purely speculative, is the reveal of a non-Seagate developed SSD for the Xbox Series X|S with Battlefield branding. Also, there still exists the potential that some point in the near future we’ll hear from Sony that the internal SSD expansion slot in the PlayStation 5 is activated, and its likely Western Digital’s SN850 NVMe SSD could be on the list of acceptable drives.

Now whether any of that happens or not, again I have no clue as it is just speculation but its worth considering because many PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners are all having the same issue: storage. Less so on the Series X, but it is a prevalent issue for PS5 and Series S. The cost of high-speed SSD’s is still astronomical, so the potential of Western Digital having their own Series X|S expansion to compete with Seagate’s will only be good for consumers when it comes to keeping prices lower.