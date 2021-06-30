Xbox Head Says Halo Infinite Won’t Be The ‘Make Or Break’ Of The Franchise

Halo Infinite will be the first new Halo game in a long time, and with so many other FPS competitors in the market, many have wondered if Infinite could be the key factor to the series survival or death, but not Xbox boss Phil Spencer.

Halo Infinite is one of the most highly anticipated games this year, and for good reason – there’s quite a lot riding on it. Halo is one of the largest franchises within gaming, and has at multiple points in its life truly taken over the industries attention, though that hasn’t been the case for some time. Now with Halo Infinite on the horizon, that could potentially happen again, or it could be a big disappointment. Whatever the case, Phil Spencer doesn’t believe everything truly rides on Halo Infinite.

Speaking to IGN, Spencer directly addressed the question of whether or not Halo Infinite could be the tipping point for the series. “I don’t know if this is what you want me to say or not, like when I think about the community but I’m just being honest, I don’t think about it that way, like the future of the franchise. Halo will be here 10 years from now. Is Infinite the lynchpin on whether it survives that long? Absolutely not.”

The last time we saw Halo Infinite just a few weeks ago, it looked massively better than how it did when it was first unveiled. Still, even with that vote of confidence from fans who all agreed on the game’s progress, 343 has yet to launch a Halo title in decent condition, with the Master Chief Collection famously launching in a poor and unfinished state. Though they have done plenty of solid work to bring the collection up to its incredible level of quality today, that’s not exactly the roadmap Halo fans have had in mind for Infinite.

To make matters worse, still not having a release date defined beyond “Holiday 2021” does beg the question of whether or not 343 will actually be able to get Infinite out before the end of the year and what the studio is like behind the scenes. The delays and high level executive departures Infinite has faced during its development period on top of last years poor reveal definitely don’t paint 343 in a good light. We’ll of course however just have to wait and see what happens with the game’s release before making any final judgements. 343 could very well silence critics for good this holiday with Halo making a stunning return, so here’s hoping that they do.