Allison Mack Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Role in NXIVM Sex Cult

Smallville actress Allison Mack was sentenced yesterday to three years in prison for her role in NXIVM, which was a sex trafficking and forced labor cult.

NXIVM acted as a front, which claimed to help members in self-improvement, with Mack joining the organization to recruit new “sex slaves” for the group’s leader, Keith Raniere.

*CW: This article contains mention of sex trafficking.*

In 2018, Mack and Reniere were arrested by the FBI alongside several other cult members. She was charged of trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labour conspiracy, to which she all pleaded guilty to. Mack was also accused of money laundering and identity fraud, with charges of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy also added. Raniere was found guilty of sex trafficking, conspiracy and possession of child pornography.

Keith Raniere

Mack recently wrote a letter to which she regretted her involvment in the NXIVM sex cult, which said the following:

“I believed, whole-heartedly, that [Keith Raniere’s] mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life. I am sorry to those of you that I brought into Nxivm. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man. I am sorry that I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly. I do not take lightly the responsibility I have in the lives of those I love and I feel a heavy weight of guilt for having misused your trust, leading you down a negative path.”

In addition to her prison sentence, Allison Mack is also forced to pay a $20,000 fine immediately and must perform 1,000 hours of community service, but has not been remanded. A facility will be designated to her as of September, to which she will report there.

If you are a U.S.-based victim of sexual assault or misconduct in need of help, contact RAINN at 800-656-4673 to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area. If you are based outside the U.S., click here for a list of international sexual assault resources.

Please also consider donating to Operation Underground Railroad, which rescues children from sex trafficking and slavery: https://ourrescue.org/