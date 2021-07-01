In Exciting Move, PlayStation Acquires Dutch Studio, Nixxies Software

PlayStation Studios Head, Hermen Hulst announced that Sony has acquired Nixxies Software, a game studio that mostly deals porting games to PC.

The acquisition news comes days after PlayStation acquired its long-time partner, Housmarque which joined Sony’s first-party family this week. According to a press release, the Dutch studio is expected to “provide high quality in-house technical and development capabilities for PlayStation Studios.”

“I highly respect Nixxes and am excited for this very experienced team to become part of the world-class development community at SIE,” Hermen Hulst said in a press release. “They have a passion for improving games and for delivering the best possible experience for gamers. Nixxes will be a strong asset for everyone across PlayStation Studios, helping our teams focus on their most important goal, which is to create unique PlayStation content at the best possible quality.”

Excited to announce that the talented Dutch studio Nixxes Software will be joining PlayStation Studios. It's a real pleasure to welcome a team with such deep technical expertise and vast experience to the @Playstation family. Huge congrats to everyone @NixxesSoftware! — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) July 1, 2021

Nixxies Software was formed all the way back in 2000. In its more than 20-year history has worked almost exclusively with Square Enix’s western studios like Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and IO Interactive (at the time). The technical studio has ported the modern Tomb Raider Trilogy and Deus Ex games to PC, its most recent project was handling the PC port for Marvel’s Avengers which released last year.

“We can’t wait to get to work and are so excited to bring our technical and development expertise to an IP powerhouse like PlayStation Studios,” said Nixxes founder Jurjen Katsman. “We’re looking forward to working with some of the most talented teams in the industry to deliver the highest-quality gameplay experiences for PlayStation fans.”

It remains to be seen what exactly Nixxies will be doing as a first-party PlayStation Studio. Given the companies’ history, a focus for them might be bringing more first-party console exclusive games to PC. This may put less focus for the other 1st party studios to put resources into getting their game to run on the PC platform, Nixxies is an expert at the approach, so they could be handling that in the future. I wouldn’t expect the dutch studio to develop its own game under the PlayStation Studios brand but anything can happen.