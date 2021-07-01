Amazon has announced that Prime Gaming members will get access to three classic LucasArts adventure titles over the summer; The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition, Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis, and Sam & Max: Hit the Road.

LucasArts was one of the defining developers in the adventure and point-and-click genres, and each of the three titles offered helped build that legacy. One game will be available each month for the next three months. The Secret of Monkey Island will be the first on July 1, followed by Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis on August 1, and finally Sam & Max: Hit the Road on September 1. Here’s an overview of each game via Amazon.

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition – Follow this game’s twisty plot as it leads naïve hero Guybrush Threepwood on a hilarious, swash-buckling search for the fabled secret of Monkey Island. If he’s clever enough, he’ll win the confidence of Mêlée’s pirates and find himself blown by the winds of fate toward the terrifying and legendary Monkey Island—an adventure that would chill the bones of even the most bloodthirsty buccaneer.

Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis – Set on the eve of World War II, Nazi agents are about to get their hands on a weapon more dangerous than the atomic bomb, and it is up to the heroic archaeologist Indiana Jones to stop them before they unleash the deadly secret that sank Atlantis.

Sam & Max: Hit The Road – Grab your nightstick, squeal like a siren, and Hit the Road with Sam & Max, Freelance Police, as they attempt to crack their toughest case in this 1993 2D graphic adventure game. Sam (a canine shamus) and Max (a hyperkinetic rabbity thing) are hot on the trail of a runaway carnival bigfoot across America’s quirky underbelly in this deranged animated adventure!

Anyone with an Amazon Prime account can join Prime Gaming for free, and once users claim a free game it’s theirs to own. There’s a host of other free games and content available on Prime Gaming’s website, and throughout the month of July members can get games like RAD, Telltale’s Batman: The Enemy Within, and more.