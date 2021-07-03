Full Witchercon Schedule Announced

Netflix and CD Projekt Red have released the full schedule line-up of their upcoming global multi-format virtual Witcher fan event, WitcherCon.

WitcherCon will be hosted by Julia Hardy with a full lineup of interactive panels packed with exclusive surprises—maybe we’ll get a trailer or two—from Netflix live-action series, The Witcher, and the anime feature. Fans of The Witcher universe can also expect panels on The Witcher games, the masterminds behind the both the games and the Netflix series, being put to the test in Witcher Trivia, plus a conversation with Geralt himself and PC builder extraordinaire, Henry Cavil.

Below are the exact details of each panel at next week’s WitcherCon:

The Witcher Season 2: Deck of Destiny

Panel Guests: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M Khayisa, Paul Bullion

Panel Description: Destinies collide when the cast and showrunner of Netflix’s The Witcher draw cards from an enigmatic deck of fan questions that will determine the path of the panel and the immediate fate of the guests. But these are no ordinary cards – prepare for surprise reveals, backstage insights, and a dash of chaos as our panellists take us through their journey of filming Season 2.

CD Projekt Red’s Memories from the Path: Stories Behind The Witcher Games

Panel Description: For over 13 years, The Witcher series of games has captured the imagination of gamers worldwide. Now, the developers behind the games discuss how they brought their immersive stories to life — before revisiting old memories, uncovering forgotten artifacts, and reminiscing about their favourite moments from the franchise.

Geralt of T-Rivia

Panel Guests: Błażej Augustynek, Philipp Weber, Declan De Barra, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Panel Description: It’s a meeting of The Witcher masterminds as key creators of The Witcher games and The Witcher Netflix series team up to test their knowledge of the wider Witcher universe. In this pub quiz-style game, behind-the-scenes tidbits and spoilery sneak peeks are prized just as much as the correct answers.

CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher: Beyond Video Games

Panel Guests: Rafał Jaki, Bartosz Sztybor, Łukasz Woźniak

From detective noir to dark horror — all the way to the Old World and beyond, prepare to experience The Witcher’s expanded universe with the latest details on the upcoming comic books and board games inspired by the franchise!

Tales from the White Wolf: A Spotlight Conversation with Henry Cavill

Hosted by: Josh Horowitz

Panel Description: To close out WitcherCon, fans will hear from Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, who will sit down with moderator Josh Horowitz (MTV & Comedy Central host) for an in-depth conversation about fantasy, destiny, and the wider Witcher Universe. The White Wolf may even have a surprise or two in store.

WitcherCon will be streaming on Netflix’s Twitch and YouTube channel, and the fan event will kick off on July 9th at 1 PM ET with the second and final stream starting on July 10th at 9 PM ET. For more information on The WitcherCon, check out the event’s website.