Msi Announces The Mga Dragon Cup For Summer 2021

MSI is joining forces with Intel, Fan Expo, Memory Express, and Canada Computers to hold the summer edition of the MGA Dragon Cup, a League of Legends tournament benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Canada.

Over $18 thousand in prizes, including gaming laptops and monitors, will be on the line in July. MSI Canada’s MGA Dragon Cup will take the form of an online 5v5 tournament, live-streamed across the company’s social media channels. MSI hopes to raise at least $25 000 for Make-A-Wish Canada with viewer donations, all of which will go toward granting life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses across the country.

Registration is now open as well for Canadian residents 18 and up, or 13-18 with signed parental consent. The qualifying round will be held Saturday, July 10, with the semis and finals following on July 17. Contestants must register with their League of Legends ID and join the official Discord.

The grand prize for each member of the winning quintet is a GF65 10UE-002CA Thin gaming laptop from MSI, featuring a RTX 3060 graphics card. Second place is the Optix G27C4W curved monitor, while the third place team will receive Vigor GK50 Low Profile keyboards.

All participants, meanwhile, will be entered in a raffle to win either a RTX 3070 SUPRIM X 8GB graphic card from Canada Computers AND an Intel i9-11900k Chipset Bundle from Intel. Viewers will also be able to participate in activities during the broadcast to win various prizes, like gift cards to sponsors or an MPG A850GF power supply. Viewer giveaway prizes are open to Canadian residents only.

To follow the proceedings on July 10 and 17, check out MSI on:

If you can’t watch or participate, but still want to contribute to the cause, donations are already open. Make-A-Wish Canada granted over 1600 life-changing wishes in 2019, but the pandemic heavily impacted both the foundation’s ability to deliver those wishes, but their revenue as well.

Donations are down 30%, and the foundation needs support now to ensure operations can get back up to speed and continue making a difference for the children who need them.

During the event period, MSI is also marking down prices on select computers at authorized resellers:

Finally, there’s still time for League of Legends cosplayers to submit their entries in the MGA Dragon Cup Cosplay Competition. Share your LoL-inspired costume on Instagram with the #MGACOS2021 and fill out the Gleam contest info on the event page to contend for two tickets to a Fan Expo event of the winners choice in Canada or an Optix MAG274QRF-QD curved gaming monitor. Winners will be announced during the Finals broadcast on July 17.

Between competing, participating, scoring a deal, or contributing to a great cause, the MSI Canada MGA Dragon Cup has something for every eSports fan. Stay tuned to CGM for an interview with the winners!