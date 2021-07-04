Hasbro Re-Releases Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Dragon Dagger

Hasbro has announced that it’s officially bringing back the Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Dragon Dagger from the Power Rangers series.

Pre-orders for the Mighty Morphin Dragon Dagger are currently live, with the item running $69.99 with an expected release date of November 1, 2021. The dagger, also known as a flute sword, is one of the most iconic items from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Hasbro’s website does state that pre-orders need to be in by July 23, 2021.

Fans may remember the sword was used by the Green Ranger, Tommy Oliver, to summon the Dragonzord from the sea. Tommy could use the Dragon Dagger to control the Dragonzord remotely, even while still piloting the Megazord from its cockpit. Of course, one of the other major features of the Dragonzord was how it could combine with the Mastodon, Triceratops, and Sabertooth Dinozords to make an even stronger version.

In keeping with the actual item from the show, the Mighty Morphin Dragon Dagger features a variety of button-activated sound effects. Below you can see all the official description and details from Hasbro.

This Power Rangers Lightning Collection Green Dragon Dagger has premium painted details and design inspired by the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series

The premium detail and intricate design of this Dragon Dagger collectible is inspired by the legendary instrument from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, featuring light and sound effects

Unlock the iconic Dragonzord call, remix the tune, and activate the power glow effect with the push of a button

The Green Ranger summons and controls the Dragonzord by playing a song on the Dragon Dagger

For those unfamiliar, Hasbro’s Lightning Collection brings figures and items from across the history of the Power Rangers franchise. The line also recently released a dual-pack of Zeo Cog figures from Power Rangers Zeo. There are a ton of other products available in the Lightning Collection, from a cel-shaded Pink Ranger figure to a replica Red Ranger helmet. Get them while you can!