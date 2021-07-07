Glow in the Dark HyperX and Champion Collection Coming Soon

HyperX is well known for its hardware and gaming adjacent accessories, including keyboards, headsets, and blue light glasses, but the HP company has a surprise on the way in a partnership with the athletic company, Champion.

In a press release, the HyperX announced a third, limited-edition apparel release with Champion. The new collection will include Powerblend fleece hoodies and joggers, along with cotton T-shirts, and yes everything has glow in the dark accents.

HyperX also highlighted the focus on style and comfort for the collection while also saying it’ll feature “dark graphics and a limited-edition, throwback jock tag.”

The company has been known as a leader in gaming and eSports so it should come as no surprise the collection was also “made for continuous gameplay,” which will be perfect for anyone playing competitively or for fun during long gaming sessions.

The HyperX x Champion Glow in the Dark Collection will be available for purchase on July 14 on Champion.com. The items are available from S-XXL. The clothing line sizes are in unisex format so keep that in mind when making any purchases so you get exactly what you need.

The cotton T-shirt will cost $30 USD, Powerblend fleece joggers will cost $60, and the Powerblend fleece hoodie will cost $75.

HyperX has been involved in gaming solutions for nearly two decades and Champion has been focusing on athletic apparel for over a hundred years, so it’s a smart blend of both companies’ strengths for anyone interested in some comfortable but fun apparel for on the go or around the house.

For more information on HyperX and to see more products that can make your video game life better, you can visit their website. Don’t forget this is a limited edition collection so be sure to grab everything you want before it’s gone!