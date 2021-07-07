Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series Coming this September

The upcoming season of Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series will be heading exclusively to Netflix this September.

The Pokémon Company made the announcement via press release and confirmed that the 24th Season of Pokémon will premiere on the streaming service on September 10th. You won’t be getting all the Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series episodes though, as the September release will include just 12 episodes with the rest of the season following in quarterly releases on Netflix.

The previous season of the long-running pocket monster-catching anime finished up back in March and featured approximately 42 episodes. Modern Pokémon seasons usually last 40 or 50 episodes so that’s a lot of Pokémon to get into in binge-style releases.

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series is the second season of the Pokémon Journeys: The Series. Unlike past seasons, Journeys focuses on all eight known regions which include going from Kanto to Galar. The series explored Ash Ketchum, Pikachu and new character Goh’s backstory when they were 6-year-olds and for Pikachu when he was a Pichu.

Back then Ash missed Professor Oak’s camp but Goh went to the camp. It was during Goh’s time there that he spotted a Mew which led to the formation of his new goal which is to catching Mew and every Pokémon. Jumping to modern time, Ash, Pikachu and Goh are travelling across the land of all the world to research Pokémon for the Cerise Laboratory.

Along the way, Ash climbs the ranks in the World Coronation series, so he can be the best like no one ever. During their journey Goh adds more Pokémon to his Pokédex on his quest to catch Mew. The Pokémon trainer duo are also joined by a girl named Chloe Cerise who takes her first steps as a Pokémon trainer alongside a mysterious Eevee incapable of evolving.

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series is set drop on Netflix exclusively on September 10th, 2021.