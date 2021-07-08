A Hero Rises in the new Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Trailer

The wait for the anticipated release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is almost over and Nintendo released an overview trailer of what fans can expect from the Wii-classic game when it drops next Friday.

Link is shown off taking on enemies of all sizes while taking on what the series has been known for the last 35 years, clever dungeons that really make you think. In addition, Nintendo showcases more of the updated visuals in the HD edition of ones of the Wii’s best games. The Hero Rises trailer is the third overall trailer with the first being the initial announcement. The second trailer meanwhile featured the quality of Life updates to the almost 10-year-old game like a smoother framerate, skippable text/cutscenes, Fi support, and more. The game is playable in the traditional control scheme but if you want to go back to 2011 and play the game with motion controls, that is an option.

The trailer itself was a great reminder that The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is canonically the first game in the totally not confusing The Legend of Zelda timeline. For anyone who has never played the game, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is very centred around origin as it tells the story of the very first incarnation of Zelda and Link, as well as the origin of Link’s trusty Master Sword and so much more.

Whatever the mean people – who don’t like fun – on the internet might say, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is an underrated game in the pantheon of 3D Zelda games, one of my personal favourites. If you’ve never picked it up, you might get something out of it as some aspects were the basis of what led to the creation of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is a part of the series 35th anniversary which has been rumoured for many years through the Switch’s life cycle. The launch of the game is just around the corner with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD releasing next Friday on July 16th.