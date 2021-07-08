Sonic Colors: Ultimate Trailer Shows Off a Variety of Upgrades

Sega has released a new trailer for Sonic Colors: Ultimate, showing off the variety of upgrades coming to the remastered version of the game.

The most obvious change is the overhaul the game has been given graphically, upgrading it to 60 fps and 4K resolution. On top of that, however, Sega has retouched Sonic Colors‘ lighting and textures, making the game pop a little bit more.

One of the other bigger additions is a new mode called Rival Rush that has you racing through stages against Metal Sonic, with the promise of earning rewards. A new Park Token system also lets you unlock unique boosts, auras, shoes, and gloves for Sonic. Other changes include the new Jade Ghost powerup, customizable controls, a completely remixed soundtrack, a Tails save system in stages, and 100 count rings.

Sonic Colors originally released on the Nintendo Wii in 2010, and introduced a unique “Wisp” powerup system that let Sonic transform into creatures with different effects, like transforming into a drill that can go through platforms. Here’s more on the game from its official site,

“Join Sonic in the high-speed adventure of a lifetime! The evil Dr. Eggman has built a gigantic interstellar amusement park bursting with incredible rides and colorful attractions–but he’s powering it with a captured alien race called “Wisps.” Use Sonic’s lightning speed to free the Wisps and learn the secrets of their amazing powers as you explore six unique colorful worlds, each filled with dangerous enemies and hurdles to overcome. Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode, and enhanced gameplay–it’s the Ultimate Sonic Colors experience. Sonic will be tested on this exciting journey to free the Wisps – but with their help, and yours, it’s a test he’ll pass with flying Colors!”

Sonic Colors: Ultimate launches on September 7 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store.