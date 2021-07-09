Swords of Legends Online Launches Today With a Gorgeous Trailer

Gameforge has released the cinematic launch trailer for Swords of Legends Online, which hits PC on July 9, 2021.

The short cinematic trailer highlights some of the game’s characters and monsters, inspired by Chinese mythology, before showing a brief glimpse of combat. Swords of Legends Online is an action-MMORPG that has players choosing from six different classes, each of which has an entirely different combat style.

The title comes from Chinese developers Wangyuan Shengtang & Aurogon, and will feature support for both Chinese and English voiceovers. Here’s an overview of Swords of Legends Online from the game’s steam page.

Combat – The action combat system places a panoply of mystical skills at your disposal for you to continually hone and improve in adrenaline-pumping encounters. Skilfully dodge enemy attacks, combo your skills, and switch between action and tab-targeted combat as you choose.

Classes – Each of the six available classes has two roles for you to gear up and switch between depending on the needs of your mission. Visit your class' unique heartlands on your adventures to unlock new quest lines and further improve your character's skill set.

Story – Swords of Legends Online tells its extraordinary saga through beautifully voiced cutscenes. The story weaves together belligerent gods, an ancient war between peoples, and the eponymous legendary swords that were once wielded by celebrated heroes of a bygone era, and which now inspire the quest for peace.

Housing System – Gain access to your very own floating island on which to build a magnificent temple and garden as your own residence. Sculpt the landscape with the huge range of modification options, and gain inspiration as you visit the islands of your friends and neighbours on the back of a flying mount.

Swords of Legends Online will launch with three different editions, the first of which is the standard edition with just the game for $39.99. The Deluxe Edition for $59.99 comes with the game, Golden Weapon Skin, and Golden Costume and Hair. Finally, the Collector’s Edition for $99.99 comes with everything in the Deluxe Edition as well as the Assassin Costume, Fiery Wings flying mount, and Fancy Housing Bundle.