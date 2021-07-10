Cool Master and D-BOX launching Motion 1 Haptic Gaming Chair

A new gaming chair has entered the market, the Motion 1 is a collaboration between both Cool Master and D-BOX with delivery starting as early as January 2022.

The Motion 1 is not just any old gaming chair, it is being described as an ‘immersive haptic gaming chair”. Cool Master is a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative computer components and peripherals. While D-BOX is a world leader in immersive and realistic experiences, simulation and training industries. Both companies are bringing their expertise in the design of the upcoming haptic lifestyle product.

“We have been envisioning a truly immersive entertainment experience for everyone’s home desk setup, and gaming chairs have become the best medium to deliver this,” Cool Master Head of New Business and I/O, Chris Chen said. “Merging everyday functionality and comfort with on-demand haptic sensations during gameplay or movie enjoyment. Get ready to enter a whole new world with this next-level gaming chair,”

Cool Master teased the announcement details of the new gaming chair yesterday in a tweet. The announcement of the collaboration was first revealed back in December as the company’s first gaming chair that incorporates D-BOX haptic technology. The Motion 1’s innovation will provide movement and vibration to gamers, as well as allowing them to have a better overall experience by bringing an immersive and more realistic aspect to the game they’re playing. The Motion 1 also introduces Cool Master‘s era of Immersive “Work and Play” choices for consumers.

“Cooler Master has developed a unique and versatile design, providing unparalleled comfort for working, playing and for watching movies, while also benefiting from high-fidelity haptic movement,” D-BOX President and CEO, Sébastien Mailhot said. “This chair fits perfectly into our ever-growing library of nearly 200 video games and over 2,000 films and series available in the D-BOX haptic format.”

Preorders for the Motion 1 will be available sometime in the fourth quarter of 2021 with the delivery of the new immersive haptic gaming chair beginning in January 2022. The price of the Motion 1 will range in price from $1,999.99 to $2,299.99 USD.