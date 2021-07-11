Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. To Reopen July 29 in Toronto

On July 8th, Paquin Entertainment Group, Victory Hill Exhibitions announced the reopening of Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training And Tactical Intelligence Operative Network).

Relaunching at Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto, on July 29th, the exhibit will permit guests to “step into the world of The Avengers, discovering intelligence and cutting-edge science. After completing their training, participants only have one thing left to do: Assemble!”

The exhibition will feature multiple rooms “dedicated to your favourite Avengers characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Captain America, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Black Widow, The Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye and more. Along with getting up-close-and-personal with original props and costumes straight from the big screen, guests are invited to:

Revel in awe at Iron Man’s “Hall of Armour”

Explore Bruce Banner’s lab, providing insights into the mind of the mean, green, rage-machine called the Hulk

Gain access to Captain America’s “Top Secret” personnel file

Inspect Black Widow’s arsenal of high-tech weapons

Learn about the “Super Soldier Serum” that transformed Steve Rogers in Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The First Avenger

Witness Captain America’s legendary shield up-close

Experience the Kingdom of Wakanda in the Black Panther exhibit

And so much more!”

On the exhibit’s reopening, Toronto Mayor John Tory cited that “Our city and its residents have been committed to keeping one another safe during this challenging pandemic year. Now that things are reopening, I know we’ve all been eager to get out again safely and enjoy all that Toronto has to offer. I am excited to see that the Marvel Avengers exhibit will be coming back to Yorkdale for families to enjoy. I’m looking forward to visiting this exhibit and I encourage residents to do the same.”

Yorkdale Shopping Centre Director William Correia also added that “We’re all feeling like Super Heroes after this past year. The Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. experience at Yorkdale is an ideal way for families to connect with engaging entertainment in a safe and socially distant manner. Tickets sold quickly when the exhibit was first announced, and we know that Avengers fans and ticket holders have been eagerly anticipating the opening.”

The venue will feature a timed ticketed-entry system and limited capacity. Guests will undergo a health screening upon entry and masks are mandatory at all times within the exhibit. The retail experience will feature many limited-edition items and exclusive merchandise, including a limited-edition collection of Roots apparel, including a unique range of leather jackets, bags and accessories all handcrafted in the Toronto Roots Leather Factory.

On the exhibit’s merchandise, Roots Vice President of Wholesale and Development Melinda McDonald said that “Roots is thrilled to partner with Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. experience and take part in the excitement. We hope visitors will immerse themselves in the unique activation and carry forward the joy and inspiration they feel. We’re proud to offer participants an opportunity to take home a keepsake from their visit or continue the adventure with a limited-edition collection available on Roots.com”

Powered in partnership with Destination Toronto, the Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. will resume on July 29 inside the Yorkdale Shopping Centre. Tickets purchased prior to the province-wide lockdown will be honoured on a future date. Please follow @avengersstationcanada on Facebook and Instagram for more details about the immersive experience, and visit avengersstationcanada.com for tickets.