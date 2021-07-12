Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Pre-Orders Go Live on Steam

Sega has announced that Steam pre-orders for the upcoming fighting game Demon Slayer – The Hinokami Chronicles have officially gone live.

While there will be a Standard Edition available at launch, only the Digital Deluxe version ($69.99) can be pre-ordered. Demon Slayer-The Hinokami Chronicles launches on October 15, but the Digital Deluxe version gives players two days of early access on October 13. Below is everything that comes with the Digital Deluxe:

Full Game

Exclusive access to the game two days early, on October 13*

3 Butterfly Mansion Patient Wear Costumes (Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Inosuke Hashibara)

6 Kimetsu Academy Character Unlock Keys (Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibara, Giyu Tomioka*, and Shinobu Kocho*)

Bonus 8,000 Kimetsu Points to unlock in-game rewards

13 Avatars (Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibara, Giyu Tomioka, Shinobu Kocho, Kyojuro Rengoku, Sakonji Urokodaki, Makomo, Sabito, Murata, Tanjiro Kamado (Hinokami Kagura), Tanjiro Kamado (Final Selection)*)

Profile Background

The Hinokami Chronicles retells the story of the first season of the Demon Slayer anime, as well as the Mugen Train film. Unlike many anime fighters, the game features an Adventure Mode that allows players to explore a bit of the world, outside of battles. Here’s an overview of Demon Slayer-The Hinokami Chronicles via Sega,

Exhilarating Arena Battles – Master the multitude of spectacular skills of a wide roster of characters from the anime, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, to overcome challengers in head-to-head battle, locally and online.

Moving Drama – Take up the sword of Tanjiro Kamado and guide his journey to become a Demon Slayer and turn his sister Nezuko back into a human.

Thrilling Boss Battles – Action and drama reach their peak in specially designed battles against powerful demons that will test Tanjiro’s mettle.

Original Anime Voice Cast – The original English and Japanese casts of the anime return to bring their authentic portrayals to the game.

Make sure to check out Demon Slayer-The Hinokami Chronicles on October 15th, or October 13th with your pre-order!