Fifa 22 Features Realistic Football With 'Hypermotion'

EA Sports is making sure FIFA 22 is the most immersive and realistic football experience yet, with HyperMotion technology bringing responsive and detailed movement to next-gen consoles.

FIFA has long been one of the best-selling sports titles for plenty of reasons. The long-running sports series has brought the latest technology innovations to the world of virtual soccer for almost thirty years and EA Sports is about to do it again with FIFA 22.

In a press release, EA Sports revealed and highlighted the new HyperMotion technology that combined advanced 11v11 Match Capture and proprietary machine learning technology to deliver the most realistic, fluid, and responsive football experience on next-gen consoles and Google Stadia, which helps showcase the emotion and passion of football.

HyperMotion technology allowed EA Sports to bring the first-ever motion capture of 22 professional footballers playing at high intensity into FIFA 22 for more intense and realistic games. EA’s proprietary algorithm allowed an additional 8.7 million frames to be created, which then allowed even more animations to be created. Through actual capture and smart technology, football players will look and feel more real in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 features several popular modes, including Career Mode, VOLTA FOOTBALL, Pro Clubs, and FIFA Ultimate Team, with HyperMotion technology used across the entirety of the game, which will make everything feel more real and create a more tense experience for players.

FIFA 22 features over 17,000 players across more than 700 teams that can play in more than 90 stadiums and over 30 different leagues. FIFA 22 also has iconic competitions, such as UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga Santander, CONMEBOL Libertadores, and CONMEBOL Sudamericana.

FIFA 22 will be available worldwide on October 1, 2021, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Origin, Steam, Stadia, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition will be available on Nintendo Switch.