Funko Announced FunkoKon 2021 an Exciting Virtual Event

Plenty of exclusives for Funko fans
Funko Announced FunkoKon 2021 Virtual Event
| Jul 12, 2021

Funko has announced the dates and lineup for its FunkoKon 2021 event, along with a Fundays Box of Fun Lottery.

This year FunkoKon’s seventh annual event will be a hybrid between physical and digital and will take place from August 4-6. Like in previous years, Funko will be utilizing a lottery system that’ll give them access to all the Funko exclusives. Unfortunately, anyone interested would need to have had a Funko Fan Club account made by May 31, 2021. For those that do, however, emails to sign up will be sent out from July 19-23. Those that are selected will be notified on July 28, and then receive a unique link to the site on the day of the event.

The Fundays event this year will also have a lottery for Boxes of Fun, packed with different Funko goodies. In order to qualify fans need to have had a Funko Fan Club membership since September 2020, in an effort to week out bots and scalpers. In this case members will receive emails between July 12-15 entering them in the lottery, with winners being notified on July 20. Past all the lottery and items, there’s still plenty for fans to look forward to.

Here’s a basic overview of the events for FunkoKon 2021,

August 4th, 2021

Livestreams, Giveaways, & More via @OriginalFunko Social Channels
FunKon Exclusives Available on Funko.com via Lottery
Select Loungefly FunKon Exclusives Available
FunKon Goes to Hollywood 10 AM to 6 PM PST (Ticketed)

August 5th, 2021

Livestreams, Giveaways, & More via @OriginalFunko Social Channels
Select FunKon Exclusives Available on Funko.com
Select Loungefly FunKon Exclusives Available
FunKon Goes to Hollywood 10 AM to 6 PM PST (Ticketed)

August 6th, 2021

Virtual Fundays Event
Livestreams, Giveaways, & More via @OriginalFunko Social Channels
Select Loungefly FunKon Exclusives Available
FunKon Goes to Hollywood 10 AM to 6 PM PST (Ticketed)

Make sure to check out the official page on Funko’s website for much more information, frequently askedq questions, and more.

