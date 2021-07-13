The nominees for The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ 73rd annual Emmys Awards have been revealed.
As far as number of nomination across the whole event, HBO and HBO Max collectively has a tital of 130 nominsations. Followimng behing them is Netflic with 129 nomination and Disney+ coming in third with 71 nominations. From that Disney+ number, Marvel Studios by itself has accumulated 28 nominations overall.
The show with the most nominations is actually a tie at 24 between Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian. In second place is another Disney+ show from earlier this year, WandaVision which has 23. Eligibility for this year’s Emmys were shows released from June 1st, 2020 to May 31st, 2021.
The Primetime Emmys will award winners across 26 different categories which range from acting to writing awards and other types of programs which include comedies, dramas, talk shows, and more. Not included in the Primetime ceremony are the technical achievements that are awarded to cinematographers, casting directors and sound editors and more. Those Emmys will be awarded during the Creative Arts Emmys which broadcast the day before The Emmys which is September 18th.
The full list of the major nominees for this year’s The Emmys can be seen below:
Limited Series
- I May Destroy You
- Mare of Easttown
- The Queen’s Gambit
- The Underground Railroad
- WandaVision
Comedy Series
- Black-ish
- Cobra Kai
- Emily in Paris
- Hacks
- The Flight Attendant
- The Kominsky Method
- Pen15
- Ted Lasso
Drama Series
- The Boys
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Pose
- This Is Us
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- Conan
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Competition Series
- The Amazing Race
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Lead Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
- Paul Bettany – WandaVision
- Hugh Grant – The Undoing
- Ewan McGregor – Halston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
- Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton
Lead Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
- Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
- Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
- Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Lead Actor, Comedy
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
- William H. Macy – Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson – Kenan
Lead Actress, Comedy
- Aidy Bryant – Shrill
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Allison Janney – Mom
- Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Supporting Actor, Comedy
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks
- Kenan Thompson – SNL
- Bowen Yang – SNL
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method
Supporting Actress, Comedy
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Aidy Bryant – SNL
- Kate McKinnon – SNL
- Cecily Strong – SNL
- Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
- Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant
Guest Actor, Comedy
- Alec Baldwin – SNL
- Dave Chappelle – SNL
- Morgan Freeman – The Kominsky Method
- Daniel Kaluuya – SNL
- Daniel Levy – SNL
Guest Actress, Comedy
- Jane Adams – Hacks
- Yvette Nicole Brown – A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Bernadette Peters – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- Issa Rae – A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Maya Rudolph – SNL
- Kristen Wiig – SNL
Lead Actor, Drama
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
- Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
- Josh O’Connor – The Crown
- Rege-Jean Page – Bridgerton
- Billy Porter – Pose
- Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Lead Actress, Drama
- Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Emma Corrin – The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mj Rodriguez – Pose
- Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
Supporting Actor, Drama
- Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country
- John Lithgow – Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies – The Crown
- O-T Fagbenle – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
- Chris Sullivan – This Is Us
Supporting Actress, Drama
- Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country
- Gillian Anderson – The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Emerald Fennell – The Crown
- Madeline Brewer – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
Guest Actor, Drama
- Don Cheadle – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Charles Dance – The Crown
- Timothy Olyphant – The Mandalorian
- Courtney B. Vance – Lovecraft Country
- Carl Weathers – The Mandalorian
Guest Actress, Drama
- Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Claire Foy – The Crown
- Mckenna Grace – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Sophie Okonedo – Ratched
- Phylicia Rashad – This Is Us
The 73rd annual Emmys Awards is set to go down on September 19th with Cedric the Entertainer tapped to host the event. The event will take place in the Microsoft Theater with a limited audience, this year CBS will be the broadcast host of The Emmys.