The nominees for The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ 73rd annual Emmys Awards have been revealed.

As far as number of nomination across the whole event, HBO and HBO Max collectively has a tital of 130 nominsations. Followimng behing them is Netflic with 129 nomination and Disney+ coming in third with 71 nominations. From that Disney+ number, Marvel Studios by itself has accumulated 28 nominations overall.

The show with the most nominations is actually a tie at 24 between Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian. In second place is another Disney+ show from earlier this year, WandaVision which has 23. Eligibility for this year’s Emmys were shows released from June 1st, 2020 to May 31st, 2021.

The Primetime Emmys will award winners across 26 different categories which range from acting to writing awards and other types of programs which include comedies, dramas, talk shows, and more. Not included in the Primetime ceremony are the technical achievements that are awarded to cinematographers, casting directors and sound editors and more. Those Emmys will be awarded during the Creative Arts Emmys which broadcast the day before The Emmys which is September 18th.

The full list of the major nominees for this year’s The Emmys can be seen below:

Limited Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Competition Series

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Lead Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton

Lead Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy – Shameless

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson – Kenan

Lead Actress, Comedy

Aidy Bryant – Shrill

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney – Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks

Kenan Thompson – SNL

Bowen Yang – SNL

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Aidy Bryant – SNL

Kate McKinnon – SNL

Cecily Strong – SNL

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant

Guest Actor, Comedy

Alec Baldwin – SNL

Dave Chappelle – SNL

Morgan Freeman – The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya – SNL

Daniel Levy – SNL

Guest Actress, Comedy

Jane Adams – Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown – A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Issa Rae – A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph – SNL

Kristen Wiig – SNL

Lead Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Rege-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Billy Porter – Pose

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Lead Actress, Drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez – Pose

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Supporting Actor, Drama

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow – Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

O-T Fagbenle – The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan – This Is Us

Supporting Actress, Drama

Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Emerald Fennell – The Crown

Madeline Brewer – The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Guest Actor, Drama

Don Cheadle – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance – The Crown

Timothy Olyphant – The Mandalorian

Courtney B. Vance – Lovecraft Country

Carl Weathers – The Mandalorian

Guest Actress, Drama

Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy – The Crown

Mckenna Grace – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sophie Okonedo – Ratched

Phylicia Rashad – This Is Us

The 73rd annual Emmys Awards is set to go down on September 19th with Cedric the Entertainer tapped to host the event. The event will take place in the Microsoft Theater with a limited audience, this year CBS will be the broadcast host of The Emmys.