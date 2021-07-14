Behind The Attraction From Disney+ Releases New Trailer

Disney revealed a new trailer for Behind the Attraction, which is an upcoming series that will let viewers see behind the scenes of the happiest place on Earth, all from the comfort of the couch with Disney+.

Disney’s Behind the Attraction is a 10-part series that will provide behind-the-scenes details on some of the biggest attractions and destinations at Disney Parks and Resorts around the world. In a press release, Disney shared some specifics on the show, including the premiere date and the featured destinations for the first five episodes.

Viewers will learn more about Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, Star Tours, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and Space Mountain when the show starts next week on Wednesday, July 21. Five additional episodes will be coming to the service later this year but these five episodes will all be available on release day.

The series will feature archival footage and photographs that have never been seen before while the curtain is pulled back on these iconic staples of Disney’s history. Each episode will tell the story of a magical place that could only come from the minds at Disney, with narration from Paget Brewster.

The series is executive produced by Dwayne Johnson, who stars in the live-action adaptation of Jungle Cruise, which also releases soon on Disney+. Jungle Cruise will be available in theaters and for purchase in Disney+ ‘Premier Access’ on July 30th.

It looks like it will be an interesting show for fans of both Disney and history. It’s also a nice way to see the rides from home until you’re able to make the trip out and see them up close for yourself. Disney+ typically offers free trials for first-time users and the service can also be bundled with additional services. Check their website for details.

Stay tuned to CGM for a full review of the series.