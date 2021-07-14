Mauer Der Toten is Coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies, Gameplay Leaked

More zombies content is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in a free content update coming out on July 15th. A trailer was shared on the Call of Duty YouTube channel revealing details on what to expect.

Call of Duty’s popular Zombies mode started as a secret game but it quickly became a series staple that’s continued to maintain popularity in the years since. The latest trailer showcases explosions, robots, and giant beams of neon lights and it looks stunning.

It’s a free update too so there’s no reason not to check it out if you already own Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

There was a video with several minutes of leaked gameplay from Mauer Der Toten on YouTube but it was taken down by Activision shortly after being uploaded. In the video, the player said people with a disc should already be able to access the content. It’s unknown at this time if it’s been accessed by other players or if Activision resolved the issue.

This also includes new perks and weapons that will be featured in the mode, as well as gameplay tweaks. Mauer Der Toten follows the events of the previous two maps in the ongoing zombie saga story. It’s possible more content could come to Black Ops: Cold War so this might not be the end of zombie content for the game.

The update will be available on July 15, 2021, at 12:00 AM Eastern Standard so plan accordingly if you will be playing around that time as your game will need to be restarted. You’ll have some new content to play through after the update though so it will be worth the wait, especially since it’s free.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.