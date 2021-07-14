Disney+ Confirms Loki will be Getting a Second Season *NO SPOILERS*

Loki on Disney+ will return for a second season, according to a mid-credit scene in the Season 1 finale.

Don’t worry we won’t be revealing any spoilers in the finale itself and how the third Disney+ MCU show will continue to do that narratively. Back to the mid-credit scene, viewers who watched the finale earlier today were able to see a close-up on the show’s TVA paperwork with one simple message.

“Loki will return for Season 2,” the message stated stamped on top of the TVA paperwork.

All that is know at this time is that a Season 2 is officially in the works but when fans of the show will be able to watch it is still unannounced. It’s not too surprising, before the finale aired Loki actor, Tom Hiddleston hinted at a second season could be on the horizon.

“Many answers to your question, likely many more questions [to be answered],” Tom Hiddleston said hinting what the finale would provide in a video message.

The God of Mischief has arrived in the finale of Marvel Studios' #Loki! @TWHiddleston is here with a special message. Be sure to watch the finale, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tFGJrNGY1A — Loki (@LokiOfficial) July 14, 2021

The news is a first for the MCU’s Disney+ as Loki is officially the first show to continue past its first season. The Emmy-nominated, WandaVision is unlikely to return, the category it’s currently nominated in the limited series category which says it might be a one-and-done show, especially with how it ends. The Falcon and the Winter Solider however is being described as an ongoing series but it remains to be seen when it will come back as the finale is seemingly leading into the rumoured fourth Captain America movie.

Without knowing how the finale ends, Loki’s journey in the show really plays well for TV in the five episodes of the first season. There are still so many unknowns that a series finale wouldn’t do this show justice. There is just too much story to be told with Loki and the new characters introduced through the show, especially the best one, Alligator Loki.

While season one is done with, more MCU Disney+ shows are still on the horizon with What If…?, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye set to release sometime this year.