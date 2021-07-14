Razer Blade 17 and Blade 15 See Major Improvements

Today marks the debut of the new and improved Razer Blade 17 laptop as well as massive upgrades to the Blade 15 base model.

The Blade 17 is built with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-Series processors and features up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU. For the first time, the Blade 17 will hold the Intel Core i9-11900H processor. This is the most powerful processor to hit a Razer Blade device. The ultra-thin laptop will definitely have desktop gamers turning their heads.

Razer Blade 17

The laptop comes packed with eight cores and 16 threads, making it light years ahead of all the previous Intel-based Razer Blades. Gamers can look forward to greatly improved speeds with a CPU that clocks in with a max turbo frequency of up to 4.90GHz. With the option to bump the display up to a 4k touchscreen and pair it with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, the Razer Blade 17 looks to be one of the most powerful 17-inch gaming laptops out there.

Of course, no laptop would be complete without a stellar Full HD 1080p webcam, and the Blade 17 goes a step further to double up the number of dedicated microphones from two to four, and features four upward firing speakers for completely immersive gameplay.

Razer Blade 17

The laptop has been improved inside and out, with the touchpad seeing improved palm rejection to help with accidental cursor movements. Anti-fingerprint resistive coating has been placed on the exterior to keep your Blade 17 looking fresh. The Blade 17 will see dual-sided Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, faster storage and faster memory as well.

“The Blade 17 has been a staple in the premium gaming laptop space for years, and it’s crucial that we continue to deliver the kind of mind-blowing performance and impeccable quality that our fans expect and deserve,” says Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Razer’s Systems Business Unit. “Continuously integrating improvements while introducing the newest, top-of-the-line hardware advancements is what gives the Blade family its ‘edge’. Razer Blades have always been synonymous with style and power, and we intend to keep it that way.”

For the tried and true Razer fans, the Blade 17 will still feature all the bells and whistles you know and love, like per-key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting, immersive THX Spacial Audio, and all the ports you could possibly need.

Razer Blade 15

The Blade 17 isn’t the only thing getting a pick-me-up. The Razer Blade 15 base model has been upgraded with the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H Processor and graphics capabilities up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU. Even as the most affordable Blade in the series, the 15 also features two PCIe 4.0 SSD slots for expandable storage, faster memory and processor speeds, and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.

The all-new Razer Blade 17 starts at $2,399.99 USD and the Razer Blade Base 15 starts at $1,799.99 USD. Both are available for pre-order now only on Razer.com and RazerStore retail locations.