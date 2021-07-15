Pokémon Unite Launching on July 21st for Nintendo Switch

Pokémon‘s upcoming multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, Pokémon Unite is scheduled to release next week on July 21st.

The Free-to-play entry in the series won’t just be releasing on the Nintendo Switch but mobile devices as well, which will launch later sometime in September. To celebrate the news, Nintendo has released a trailer showcasing the gameplay of its upcoming Pokémon MOBA title. That’s not all though, Nintendo has revealed that any users that log into the game before August 31st will receive a Unite license for mythical Pokémon, Zeraora for free. The freebie Pokémon will be available to mobile-only players at a later date.

Pokémon Unite is a five-on-five team battle where players face off against wild Pokémon, defeating them helps level and evolve your own Pokémon. This is done through a new form of energy called Aeos energy which doesn’t just evolve your Pokémon but also unlocks new moves.



In order to succeed, this is where the strategic team battle element comes into play as cooperating with your teammates is an important aspect of Pokémon Unite‘s gameplay. Do it quick though as you are given a limited time to earn more points than your opponent. Pokémon Unite is being handled by Tencent’s TiMi Studios which is the developer behind Call of Duty Mobile.

🎮 #PokemonUNITE on Nintendo Switch



🗓️ July 21



⚡️ Get Zeraora just for logging in before August 31!



➡️ Details: https://t.co/HblnjdoH81 pic.twitter.com/9rNm5aNoTl — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) July 15, 2021

The game is set on Aeos island, an unexplored island. It is here where the Unite Battle Committee (UBC) is based where they run the Unit Battle tournaments. Like other addictive free-to-play titles, Pokémon Unite is a monetized title that uses a seasonal battle pass system. It features a premium currency called Aeos gems which can be used – Aeos coins which are earned from playing the game – to acquire Pokémon licenses and use them in battle. Alternatively, you can also purchase held items and cosmetics skins for your Pokémon to wear in the game.

Pokémon Unite is set to launch as a free-to-play MOBA title on July 21st for the Nintendo Switch.