Bandai Namco has released a new character trailer for Tales of Arise, this time focusing on the headstrong martial artist, Law.

As you can see in the trailer, Law is an up-close and personal fighter that focuses on linking a flurry of strikes together for lengthy combos. He excels at close range but that also opens him up to damage from enemies. Here’s how Bandai Namco describes him, “Law is a hot-blooded martial artist who concentrates energy into his body to deal continuous strikes. Despite being from Dahna, he joined Rena’s secret police to pursue his own goal.”

Tales of Arise takes place between two different worlds called Dahna and Rena, with Rena using its superior military and technology to dominate and enslave the people of Dahna. Here’s the official story description from Tales of Arise’s site,

“On the planet Dahna, reverence has always been given to Rena, the planet in the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine. Stories handed down for generations became truth and masked reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom.

Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a new cast of characters, updated combat, and classic Tales of gameplay mechanics, experience the next chapter in the world-famous Tale of series, Tales of Arise.”

Law is a Dahnan but has joined up as an agent for a Renan lord, which seems to put him at odds with the rest of the party at first. The trailer shows a tense scene between him and the two main characters of Tales of Arise.

Law’s trailer is the third character trailer released by Bandai Namco, as the previous two focused on the swordfighter and protagonist Alphen as well Shionne, a girl cursed with thorns that hurt anyone who touches her.

In other Tales of Arise news, Bandai Namco recently revealed the stunning opening animation of the game by Ufotable.