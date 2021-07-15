Exciting First Trailer (And Poster) For Season 3 of Titans Released

The new season for DC’s Titans will release on HBO Max on August 12th, which was set to premiere last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic halting its production before it started.

The series, ran by Greg Walker, and produced by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter will reunite its main cast, comprised of Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin, Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly and season 2 guest star Damaris Lewis, while Savannah Welch and Vincent Kartheiser joins the cast for this year’s season. Kartheiser will be playing Doctor Jonathan Crane AKA Scarecrow, the main antagonist Titans‘ third season, alongside Damaris Lewis’ Blackfire. Here’s the official plot synopsis from Warner Bros:

“Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.”

You can look at the series’ first poster below:

The poster spoils the return of Conor Leslie as Donna Troy/Wonder Girl. In the second season, Donna was killed off, so her return might be surprising for fans of the series. It’s worth noting, however, that Leslie was spotted on set with Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake, which implied that the scene took place in the present. Who knows how she survived her death, but you can watch the first trailer below, which reveals that the Titans have relocated to Gotham, with Barbara Gordon being its new commissioner of police and unveiling Jason Todd/Red Hood as Gotham’s new protector. This will mark the first time the character will make an appearance in a live-action DC title. The first three episodes of the new season will premiere on August 12th, with a new episode releasing weekly afterwards every Thursday until October 21st: