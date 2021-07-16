What’s Streaming on HBO Max, Netflix and More This Weekend

New streaming offerings will be available this weekend on multiple platforms, which include the highly anticipated Space Jam: A New Legacy on HBO Max and the conclusion of the Fear Street Trilogy, 1666, on Netflix.
Here’s the full list of new and noteworthy titles that are streaming this weekend:
FRIDAY JULY 16TH:
- Schmigadoon! Series premiere [Apple TV+]
- McCartney 3,2,1: Complete Limited series. [For U.S. audiences, the series will be available to stream on Hulu. For Canadian/International audiences, it will be streaming on Disney+ under the STAR section]
- Naomi Osaka: Complete limited series. [Netflix]
- Space Jam: A New Legacy: Original movie. [For U.S. audiences, the film will be available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days following its theatrical release. For Canadian audiences, the film will be available to rent on video-on-demand on digital retailers, alongside a theatrical release.]
- Making the Cut: Season premiere. [Amazon Prime Video]
- Fear Street Part 3: 1666: Original movie. [Netflix]
- The Sisters of ‘96: The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team: Special presentation. [Peacock]
- Lisey’s Story: Season finale. [Apple TV+]
- Betty: Season finale. [HBO]
SATURDAY JULY 17
- NBA Finals: Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks. [ABC]
- Major League Baseball: Three games on FOX
- San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals
- Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox
- Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees
- The Empty Man: Premium cable premiere. [HBO]
- Say Yes to the Dress: Season premiere. [TLC]
- Nobody Will Believe You: TV movie. [Lifetime]
- Snapped Notorious: The Girl in the Box: Special presentation. [Oxygen]
- Shark Week Best in Show: Special presentation. [Discovery Channel]
SUNDAY JULY 18:
- Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Series premiere. [STARZ]
- The Deceived: Series premiere. [STARZ]
- 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup [FOX]
- Major League Baseball: Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees [ESPN]
- The End: Series premiere. [Showtime]
- Labor of Lies: TV movie. [Lifetime]
- Dead Pixels: Season premiere. [The CW]
- 100 Foot Wave: Series premiere. [HBO]