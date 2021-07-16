What’s Streaming on HBO Max, Netflix and More This Weekend

New streaming offerings will be available this weekend on multiple platforms, which include the highly anticipated Space Jam: A New Legacy on HBO Max and the conclusion of the Fear Street Trilogy, 1666, on Netflix.

Here’s the full list of new and noteworthy titles that are streaming this weekend:

FRIDAY JULY 16TH:

Schmigadoon! Series premiere [Apple TV+]

McCartney 3,2,1: Complete Limited series . [For U.S. audiences, the series will be available to stream on Hulu. For Canadian/International audiences, it will be streaming on Disney+ under the STAR section]

. Naomi Osaka: Complete limited series. [Netflix]

Space Jam: A New Legacy: Original movie. [For U.S. audiences, the film will be available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days following its theatrical release. For Canadian audiences, the film will be available to rent on video-on-demand on digital retailers, alongside a theatrical release.]

Making the Cut: Season premiere . [Amazon Prime Video]

. Fear Street Part 3: 1666: Original movie. [Netflix]

The Sisters of ‘96: The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team: Special presentation . [Peacock]

. Lisey’s Story: Season finale. [Apple TV+]

Betty: Season finale. [HBO]

Fear Street 1666

SATURDAY JULY 17

NBA Finals: Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks. [ABC]

Major League Baseball: Three games on FOX

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

The Empty Man: Premium cable premiere . [HBO]

. Say Yes to the Dress: Season premiere. [TLC]

Nobody Will Believe You: TV movie. [Lifetime]

Snapped Notorious: The Girl in the Box: Special presentation. [Oxygen]

Shark Week Best in Show: Special presentation. [Discovery Channel]

The Empty Man

SUNDAY JULY 18: